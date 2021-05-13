U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

New Relic is bringing in a new CEO as founder Lew Cirne moves to executive chairman role

Ron Miller
·3 min read

At the market close this afternoon ahead of its earnings report, New Relic, an applications performance monitoring company, announced that founder Lew Cirne would be stepping down as CEO and moving into the executive chairman role.

At the same time, the company announced that Bill Staples, a software industry vet, would be taking over as CEO. Staples joined the company last year as chief product officer before being quickly promoted to president and chief product officer in January. Today's promotion marks a rapid rise through the ranks to lead the company.

Cirne said when he began thinking about stepping into that executive chairman role, he was looking for a trusted partner to take his place as CEO, and he found that in Staples. "Every founder's dream is for the company to have a long-lasting impact, and then when the time is right for them to step into a different role. To do that, you need a trusted partner that will lead with the right core values and bring to the table what the company needs as an active partner. And so I'm really excited to move to the executive chairman role [and to have Bill be that person]," Cirne told me.

New Relic is changing its pricing model to encourage broader monitoring

For Staples, who has worked at large organizations throughout his career, this opportunity to lead the company as CEO is the pinnacle of his long career arc. He called the promotion humbling, but one he believes he is ready to take on.

"This is a new chapter for me, a new experience to be a CEO of a public company with a billion-dollar-plus value valuation, but I think the experience I have in the seat of our customers, as well as the experience I've had at Microsoft and Adobe, very large companies with very large stakes running large organizations has really prepared me well for this next phase," Staples said.

Cirne says he plans to take some time off this summer to give Staples the space to grow as the leader of the company without being in the shadow of the founder and long-time CEO, but he plans to come back and work with him as the executive chairman moving forward come the fall.

As he steps into this new role, Staples will be taking over. "Certainly I have a lot to learn about what it takes to be a great CEO, but I also come in with a lot of confidence that I've managed organizations at scale. You know I've been part of P&Ls that were many times larger than New Relic, and I have confidence that I can help New Relic grow as a company."

Hope Cochran, managing director at Madrona Ventures, who is also the chairman of the New Relic Board, said that the board fully backs of the decision to pass the CEO torch from Cirne to Staples. "With the foundation that Lew built and Bill’s leadership, New Relic has a very bright future ahead and a clear path to accelerate growth as the leader in observability," she said in a statement.

The official transition is scheduled to take place on July 1st.

Amid shift to remote work, application performance monitoring is IT’s big moment

