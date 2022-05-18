New Relic enters the security market with its new vulnerability management service

New Relic, which has long been known for its observability platform, is entering the security market today with the launch of a new vulnerability management service. Aptly named New Relic Vulnerability Management, the service aggregates data from botth its own native vulnerability detection system and third-party tools, giving security, DevOps, SecOps and SRE teams a single service for monitoring their sotware stack for vulnerabilities.

"Minimizing security risk across the entire software development life cycle is imperative -- and we are seeing more pressure on DevOps to manage risk while making sure it doesn’t become a blocker to the pace of innovation," said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. "New Relic Vulnerability Management delivers more value to engineers harnessing the power of observability with our platform approach, and accelerates our mission to help every engineer do their best work with data, not opinions."

The company argues that one if its major differentiators is that this new tool can integrate with third-party security tools. This in turn should help teams prioritize which security risks to focus on (because there are always more than any team can handle), with the new service also helping them to identify which actions to take to remediate those risks).

The new service is part of a series of announcement New Relic made at the CNCF's KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conference and its own FutureStack event today. Other announcements include enhancements to the company's application performance monitoring service (which now collects logs in context), new partners in its Instant Observability ecosystem (which now features more than 470 integrations), and a major new partnership with Microsoft, allowing Azure users to use New Relic as their default observability platform natively inside the Azure Portal.