U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.52
    -30.55 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,784.29
    -204.55 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,976.25
    -163.50 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.82
    -13.65 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.94
    +1.87 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.00
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0290
    -0.0160 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4590
    -0.1370 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,609.07
    -673.80 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.89
    -12.49 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.36
    -29.56 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

New Relic launches its new infrastructure monitoring experience

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

In 2020, New Relic launched its New Relic One platform, its attempt to bring together the many point solutions the company had built over the course of the years under a single umbrella with a modern infrastructure stack and a refreshed user experience. Last year, New Relic built on top of this -- and its NRDB data storage system -- with improved network monitoring, an ML model performance monitoring and error tracking tool and more (in addition to its acquisition of CodeStream, which brought the New Relic user experience to the IDE). Today, the company is putting one of the last pieces of this project in place with the general availability of its new infrastructure monitoring experience.

Designed to help DevOps, SRE and ITOps teams monitor their infrastructure and quickly resolve issues across public, private and hybrid cloud environments, this new solution is now available to New Relic users.

Image Credits: New Relic

"We've heard from customers that having everything in one place is really important to them," New Relic SVP and product GM Alex Kroman told me. "There was some research that we did a while back and the amount of tools that people are using to understand their infrastructure is just is just incredible."

Three-quarters of respondents to that survey said they used two tools to monitor their system and just over a tenth said they used more than ten tools. But as Kroman noted, there is no way for these teams to collaborate across all of these tools when there is an incident and every group uses its own insular tool for their piece of a large distributed system.

"Getting infrastructure updated and brought into the NR one platform and connected into everything else and all the other capabilities that we can overlay on top of it, like AI ops, was really important for our customers," said Kroman. He noted that in addition to integration infrastructure monitoring with its AI-driven Lookout tool for monitoring changes to a system in real time, the team also created a new user experience, a new mapping feature that maps infrastructure pieces to the services that run on top of its and more.

Image Credits: New Relic

Those kinds of insights will only become more important for infrastructure teams going forward, New Relic argues, as the complexity of everybody's deployments continues to increase as enterprises adopt new technologies and do so faster than ever before. A typical customer, Kroman said, now monitors well over 100 different entity types. "The amount of complexity that we've seen in the space over the last few years and how that's grown technically has been impressive to see," he said. "But not only has the technological complexity increased, I think you've also seen the organizational complexity increase."

“With this launch, infrastructure has been leveled up to New Relic One’s industry-leading experiences such as APM, Logs, Errors etc., "said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. "We have received exciting feedback from our early-access customers, many of whom are replacing their incumbent solutions with New Relic One. I can’t wait for all our customers to follow and get more value from their investment in our platform.”

New Relic takes a measured approach to platform overhaul

Recommended Stories

  • Google privacy measures to curb data tracking across apps: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how&nbsp; Google is curbing cross-app data tracking.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Google keeps Android ad tool into at least 2024, exploring other options

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said it would keep alive for at least two years a tracking technology on its Android phones that is relied upon by advertisers, easing speculation about its plans after Apple Inc frustrated the ad industry by restricting a similar tool. Google said it would give "substantial notice" before axing what is known as AdId. Advertisers, app makers and hundreds of small ad tech companies had expected changes to AdId after Apple last April forced software makers to seek user permission to track behavior across multiple apps through its comparable tool, called IDFA.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Bulls Keep Pushing, AVAX Reaches Crucial Breakout

    Bitcoin price gained 5% and cleared the $44,000 resistance, ether price rallied above $3,100, and AVAX is approaching a crucial breakout at $90.

  • iOS 15.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 on Tuesday, February 15th. Rumors suggest that the final version of the software could be ready by March. All of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able to update … The post iOS 15.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 3 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Dutch foundation seeks consumer damages over Apple, Google app payments

    Apple and Google face a potential class action lawsuit in the Netherlands over app store charges, after a foundation headed by Dutch entrepreneur Alexander Klöpping began gathering claimants. The action, which still faces legal hurdles before any court hearing, reflects growing criticism over how much the two firms charge developers for payments on their app stores, while the Netherlands has become increasingly popular as a jurisdiction to pursue complaints against multinational firms. Klöpping is a co-founder of Blendle, a digital platform that enables users to buy individual news articles, which he sold in 2020.

  • Windows 11's first big update arrives with Android app support 'preview'

    Microsoft has released Windows 11's first major update, including a preview version of Android app support.

  • Snapchat will start matching you with live concerts

    Snapchat will start matching you with live concerts in your area.

  • Here's what you'll learn at TechCrunch Early Stage in San Francisco this April

    TechCrunch Early Stage is the ultimate educational resource for a founder who is just getting started. Struggling to find product market fit? The format is unique to most TC Events, in that our speakers are giving presentations around their topics (all attendees will get transcripts and visual assets from those sessions) and then dedicating the majority of their time to audience Q&A. We'll also have roundtables focused on fundraising, operations and more where founders can chat amongst themselves to resolve some of the biggest challenges facing early-stage startups today.

  • Google adds new productivity tools to its Smart Canvas collaboration platform

    Google is unveiling a set of updates for Workspace apps today to let you work on the same files more easily with your teammates.

  • UNIQ TMS HELPS EASE SUPPLY CHAIN WOES

    UNIQ TMS is helping freight and logistics companies ease supply chain woes by getting paid faster with their new driver-facing app, UNIQ Driver.

  • CoinFund Joins $9M Round for Digital Infrastructure Inc’s Bid to Decentralize Vehicle Data

    Digital Infrastructure's DIMO platform gives drivers ownership of their vehicle data.

  • Got pop-ups? You may be the target of malicious apps

    Fight fraudsters who are trying steal your personal information and money. Here's how to hunt them down — and ward them off in the future.

  • Make Your Own Games Without Coding with GameGuru

    The Complete GameCreators Mega Maker Bundle gives you thousands of pre-made assets to design games easily. Even if you don’t know a coding language. The post Make Your Own Games Without Coding with GameGuru appeared first on Nerdist.

  • As costs jump, Sao Paulo Uber drivers set to launch rival app

    The Uber driver's phone bleeps out the signal to pick up a passenger, but he checks the distance and declines: with fuel prices soaring in Brazil, "I've become a mathematician at the wheel," he says.

  • BLACKLINE TAKES TOP SPOT FOR FINANCIAL CLOSE ON ANNUAL G2 LIST OF THE BEST SOFTWARE PRODUCTS

    Leading online software marketplace and peer review platform G2 recently announced that BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) took the No. 1 spot for financial close software on G2's list of the 'Best Accounting & Finance Products of 2022'. Recognized for 'Market Presence' and 'Satisfaction', BlackLine ranked first in both the mid-market and enterprise segments.

  • Apple fined again for applying 'unreasonable' conditions to dating apps after Dutch antitrust order

    Apple has been fined another €5 million in the Netherlands after the country's antitrust watchdog said the tech giant is applying "unreasonable" conditions to local dating app providers which want to make use of non-Apple payment technology in their apps. Apple's total fine, including earlier penalties for failing to comply with the regulator's order, now stands at €20 million. The Autoriteit Consument & Markt (ACM) ordered Apple to provide local dating apps with the ability to make use of alternative payment tech for in-app purchases in August last year, after investigating a number of complaints.

  • Phone app helps Tennessee man rescue dog from river drowning

    Dave Mosner was walking his young chow-lab mix alongside the Wolf River on Christmas Eve when she got away. Using an app that connected to a GPS tracker in her collar, he learned Mei was a mile away.

  • Analyst Report: Intuit Inc.

    Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.

  • Tropic takes in more capital as demand for software procurement savings continues

    Global spend on enterprise software was expected to reach $599 billion by the end of 2021, and new forecasts say it is now projected to grow 11.5% year over year to nearly $700 billion in 2022. The average company can have more than 100 software contracts, and Tropic’s technology not only brings a click-and-approve approach to buying and managing all of that software, it also helps customers uncover savings on purchases — an average of 23%. The company is back six months later with nearly double the investment, a $40 million Series B round of capital led by Insight Partners, to raise a total of $65 million.