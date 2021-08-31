U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.75
    +15.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,452.00
    +100.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,673.00
    +75.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.50
    +9.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.10
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8520
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,050.52
    -873.21 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.79
    -16.07 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a New Finding from Aviptadil Phase 2b/3 Trial Demonstrating Clinically Significant Relief from Respiratory Distress in Critical COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx "), has issued a press release announcing an additional finding in its phase 2b/3 clinical trial investigating ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) for the treatment of patients with acute Respiratory Failure due to Critical COVID-19. According to the press release, the new analysis shows that patients treated with ZYESAMI demonstrated improvement in blood oxygen, indicative of improved lung function, within a day of starting treatment. This latest analysis also appears to support NRx's plan to submit an application for Breakthrough Therapy Designation to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this indication. Relief believes that, if granted, this could confer Priority Review to the aviptadil New Drug Application, when submitted. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy,

in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether NRx will provide Relief with the data from its Phase 2b/3 study, (ii) whether Relief can resolve its ongoing dispute with NRx without litigation, (iii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., UK or the EU for the treatment of respiratory failure in critically ill patients with COVID-19, and (iv) those risks discussed in Relief's filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662147/Relief-Reports-that-US-Collaboration-Partner-has-Announced-a-New-Finding-from-Aviptadil-Phase-2b3-Trial-Demonstrating-Clinically-Significant-Relief-from-Respiratory-Distress-in-Critical-COVID-19

Recommended Stories

  • If you’ve got the stock market jitters, here are 20 companies in two defensive sectors

    DEEP DIVE When investors expect economic growth to slow, interest in defensive sectors — health care and utilities — tends to perk up. This has been happening during the third quarter. Below is a list of 20 favorite stocks in both sectors among Wall Street analysts.

  • Why This Cassava Sciences Analyst Is Dropping Coverage

    The selling in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock is continuing unabated amid the controversy surrounding its Alzheimer's study data. The Cassava Analyst: Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan suspended the Neutral rating and $109 price target on Cassava shares. The Cassava Takeaways: Without non-public records from Cassava and raw data, it will not be possible to properly diligence the allegations made by a law firm in the citizen's petition filed with the Food and Drug Administrati

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Could Moderna Take Down Gilead Sciences?

    It's too early for a "yes" answer. But it's too premature for a "no" response as well.

  • Oragenics's New Preclinical Data Supports Its Approach For COVID-19 Vaccine Development

    Oragenics Inc's (NYSE: OGEN) stabilized pre-fusion spike protein trimer generates neutralizing antibodies in mice after immunization against SARS-CoV-2 when administered with several intramuscular (IM) and intranasal (IN) adjuvants. The expression platform is developed by Oragenics' Canadian collaborator and licensed from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The platform will expedite the evaluation of hybrid SARS-CoV-2 antigen candidates scheduled to be evaluated in a hamster viral challeng

  • Covid-19 Vaccine Maker Shares Drop on Reports of Ultrarare Deaths

    Japan said two people died after receiving doses of Moderna's vaccine, and New Zealand reported that a woman died after received Pfizer's vaccine.

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • Here's What This Label Expansion Could Mean for Eli Lilly Investors

    The pharmaceutical company's type 2 diabetes drug Jardiance was recently approved by the FDA for another indication.

  • Psyched: Cybin Gets $9 Price Target, FSD Pharma Acquires Lucid, New Trials From Psilera, Awakn, PharmaDrug And Braxia, California Bill Put On Hold

    Contents California Psychedelics Bill Put On Hold Until 2022 FSD Pharma To Purchase Lucid Psycheceuticals For $9 Million Psycheceutical Licenses New Delivery Technologies For Psychedelics Braxia Scientific Launches Broad Criteria Trial On Psilocybin For Depression Awakn To Launch Ketamine Study For Gambling Addiction PharmaDrug Strikes Deal With Johns Hopkins University For A Clinical Trial Into Psychedelic DMT Cantor Gives Cybin An Overweight Rating And x4 Price Target National Institute On Dru

  • Demand Surges for Deworming Drug for COVID, Despite No Evidence It Works

    For the past week, Dr. Gregory Yu, an emergency physician in San Antonio, has received the same daily requests from his patients, some vaccinated for COVID-19 and others unvaccinated: They ask him for ivermectin, a drug typically used to treat parasitic worms that has repeatedly failed in clinical trials to help people infected with the coronavirus. Yu has refused the ivermectin requests, he said, but he knows some of his colleagues have not. Prescriptions for ivermectin have seen a sharp rise i

  • COVID SCIENCE-More contagious Delta variant makes people sicker; oral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 pneumonia

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is known to be more easily transmissible https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/delta-coronavirus-variant-believed-have-60-transmission-advantage-uk-2021-06-09 than earlier versions, and now a large UK study suggests it also makes people sicker. Researchers analyzed data on 43,338 patients infected with either the Alpha or the Delta variant. After accounting for patients' underlying risk factors, researchers found that unvaccinated patients were 132% more likely to be hospitalized if they were infected with Delta than with Alpha.

  • Why Is It Taking So Long to Get a COVID Vaccine for Kids?

    As kids around the country head back to school, there has been disappointing news for parents of children younger than 12. While many health experts had hoped for an early fall approval of a vaccine for young children, two of the nation’s top public health officials said it’s not going to happen. “I’ve got to be honest, I don’t see the approval for kids 5 to 11 coming much before the end of 2021,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, on the NPR program “Mornin

  • Braxia Scientific Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Company Achieves 80% Revenue Growth from Expanding Clinic Patient Base

    Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific," or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, today announced the filing of its fiscal first-quarter results for the three-month period ending June 30, 2021. Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrie

  • UK's NICE Rejects Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex Regime For Newly Diagnosed Myeloma

    New guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has rejected a combination regimen based on Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Darzalex for previously untreated patients with multiple myeloma. The draft document covers the use of Darzalex (daratumumab) as an add-on to standard induction treatment with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Velcade (bortezomib) plus thalidomide and dexamethasone given to patients before a stem cell transplant. The regimen's long-te

  • Rand Paul Claims 'Hatred For Trump' Hinders Ivermectin Research

    After people began purchasing doses meant for horses in order to self-medicate for the coronavirus, the FDA warned against using the drug.

  • Rand Paul: ‘Hatred for Trump’ blocks Covid study of horse drug ivermectin

    Kentucky senator tells constituents he is ‘in the middle’ on use of deworming medication FDA has implored Americans not to take Senator Rand Paul: ‘The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, they’re unwilling to objectively study it.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Federal researchers will not objectively study ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19, the Kentucky senator Rand Paul claimed, because “hatred for Donald Trump” has tainted their view of those who say the drug used to deworm ho

  • More contagious Delta variant makes people sicker; oral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19 pneumonia

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus is known to be more easily transmissible https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/delta-coronavirus-variant-believed-have-60-transmission-advantage-uk-2021-06-09 than earlier versions, and now a large UK study suggests it also makes people sicker. Researchers analyzed data on 43,338 patients infected with either the Alpha or the Delta variant. After accounting for patients' underlying risk factors, researchers found that unvaccinated patients were 132% more likely to be hospitalized if they were infected with Delta than with Alpha.

  • Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization falls for oldest patients

    Effectiveness in preventing hospitalization dropped to 80% among patients at least 75 years of age.

  • India's COVID vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes

    India's rising output of COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculation of more than half its adult population with at least one dose are raising hopes the country will return as an exporter within months, ramping up from early next year. After donating or selling 66 million doses to nearly 100 countries, India barred exports in the middle of April to focus on domestic immunisation as infections exploded, upsetting the inoculation plans of many African https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/indias-halt-vaccine-exports-very-problematic-africa-2021-05-18 and South Asian countries https://www.reuters.com/world/india/nepal-bangladesh-scramble-secure-covid-19-shots-india-curbs-exports-2021-05-19. India's daily vaccinations surpassed 10 million doses on Friday, with national vaccine production more than doubling since April and set to rise again in the coming weeks.

  • Respiratory Viral Infections-Focused Revelation Biosciences Turns To SPAC Deal For NASDAQ Debut

    Revelation Biosciences Inc is joining Petra Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ: PAIC) to create a NASDAQ-listed company with an enterprise value of $128 million. The merger is expected to close in Q4 2021, and the combined company will be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol REVB. Revelation will pocket $73 million through the merger and use the money to advance REVTx-99, a nasal drop formulation designed to stimulate the innate immune system via TLR4-TRIF pathway agonism. In a 48-subject phase 1 trial