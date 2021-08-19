U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.25
    -11.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,803.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,820.25
    -29.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.00
    -14.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.15
    -1.31 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0830
    +0.3230 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,402.16
    -990.92 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.31
    -14.37 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,331.07
    -254.84 (-0.92%)
     

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx ") provided a safety update on ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy,

in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether NeuroRx will provide Relief with the data from its Phase 2b/3 study, (ii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the UK or the EU for the treatment of respiratory failure in critically ill patients with COVID-19, and (iii) those risks discussed in Relief's filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660462/Relief-Reports-that-its-US-Collaboration-Partner-has-Announced-a-Positive-Safety-Report-for-ZYESAMITM-aviptadil-in-NIH-Sponsored-ACTIV-3-Study-in-Patients-with-Life-Threatening-COVID-19

Recommended Stories

  • Sesen Bio's Bladder Cancer Trial Wrecked By Misconduct: Stat News

    Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) said that it was not expecting a CRL from the FDA for its bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. But the rejected filing includes several violations and investigator misconduct, STAT News reported. Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. The 130-patient study had more than 2,000 violations, 215 classified as major, STAT reported. Independent monitors also reported three investigators to the FDA for a “serious noncompliance” that “pla

  • Vaccine Stocks Fall After U.S. Officials Recommend Covid Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks fell Wednesday after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for recipients of mRNA vaccines.

  • ICU Doc Shows What 'Anxious and Scared' Gov. Greg Abbott Did After COVID-19 News

    The Texas governor tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

  • Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

    With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Biden, Fauci, CDC director support COVID-19 booster shots

    White House officials recommend a third dose for mRNA vaccine recipients to battle the latest COVID-19 surge.

  • Teens Are Drinking Half A Gallon Of Pineapple Juice Before Having Their Wisdom Teeth Removed — But Is It Safe?

    "Pineapple has an enzyme called bromelain, [which] triggers your body’s natural anti-inflammatory response."View Entire Post ›

  • COVID SCIENCE-New studies on vaccine efficacy against Delta, kids' noses have more immunity

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are still highly effective at preventing hospitalization but their effectiveness against new infections has decreased as the Delta variant spread, according to new studies published on Wednesday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. None of the studies could tell whether the breakthrough infections were due to waning immunity, reduced protection against the Delta variant, or a combination of factors. - Vaccine effectiveness against any SARS-CoV-2 infection - mild or severe - dropped to 53.1% in late June to early August, from 74.7% before Delta became predominant, according to a study https://bit.ly/3mebUYT of U.S. long-term care facilities https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7034e3.htm.

  • Coronavirus vaccination protester calls Fauci 'fuhrer': 'Your children's children will be subjugated' by 'Nazis'

    A four-hour meeting in San Diego on coronavirus vaccine mandates became heated, with one attendee saying the city was opening a "pit of hell."

  • Booster vaccines should not be administered, WHO warns as US gives green light

    Booster vaccines should not be administered, WHO warns as US gives green light

  • COVID-19 symptoms and the Delta variant

    U.S. scientists are investigating whether fully vaccinated people are experiencing different symptoms with the Delta variant than with prior variants.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Volatility comes with the territory when you invest in biotech stocks. Here's why they chose Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE), Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bluebird Bio): Shares of Bluebird Bio have been hammered in recent years.

  • Who can get a COVID booster shot, and where do you get one? Here’s what we know so far

    After months of speculation about COVID-19 booster shots, public health officials are rolling out a plan to get fully vaccinated Americans another shot in the arm as early as next month. Federal health officials announced Wednesday that a third dose of the COVID-19 shots developed by Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) will start to be available the week of Sept. 20 for Americans who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months. The first round of boosters is likely intended for the same folks who were first in line during the initial vaccine rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents and senior citizens who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and/or at risk of suffering more severe illness or death, particularly as the more infectious delta variant has led to a recent resurgence in cases and hospitalizations.

  • Galecto Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Myelofibrosis Trial

    Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO) has announced the treatment of the first patient in a Phase 2a trial of its oral LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064 in myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis, a form of chronic leukemia, is a rare type of blood cancer in which the normal bone marrow is destroyed by fibrous scar tissue that does not produce blood cells. The open-label MYLOX-1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of orally administered GB2064 in 16 patients over 9 mont

  • Regeneron Stock Jumps as GOP Governors Boost Its Antibody Therapy

    CEO Leonard Schleifer said that utilization of the therapy, which has lagged so far during the pandemic, has jumped in recent months.

  • Eli Lilly creates neuroscience and immunology business units

    Eli Lilly & Co. announced Tuesday that it will split its Lilly Bio-Medicines division into two business units: Lilly Neuroscience and Lilly Immunology, effective September 5. Lilly Neuroscience will be led by Anne White, currently president of Lilly Oncology, now responsible for launched products and the unit's phase 3 portfolio in pain and neurodegeneration, including the potential launch of an Alzheimer's drug, donanemab. Loxo Oncology at Lilly Chief Executive Jacob Van Naarden will now add pr

  • GOP Senator Railed Against Vax, Caught COVID, Then Hid It From Dem Colleagues

    Wisconsin.govA Republican state senator who has proven to be one of Wisconsin’s most virulent critics of mask and vaccine mandates became sick enough to be hospitalized last week after contracting COVID-19, his office confirmed to The Daily Beast.What’s more, a possibly infectious Sen. André Jacque, who testified maskless during a Joint Senate and Assembly Education Committee meeting last Wednesday at the statehouse in Madison, neglected to inform his colleagues about their potential exposure—an

  • People with both COVID-19 shots are fully vaccinated without booster, surgeon general says

    Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Wednesday that people who received two Moderna or Pfizer shots are considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though federal officials will encourage third shots to bolster immunity to the disease.

  • Can health insurance companies charge the unvaccinated higher premiums? What about life insurers? 5 questions answered

    Laws restrict the ways insurers can use vaccination status to affect coverage or premiums. AP Photo/Marcio Jose SanchezThe current COVID-19 wave in the U.S. is mostly affecting unvaccinated Americans, who represent more than 95% of current cases of hospitalization and death. Given the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization in 2020 ran about US$42,200 per patient, will the unvaccinated be asked to bear more of the cost of treatment, in terms of insurance, as well? We asked economists Kosali S

  • The White House Just Announced Its Covid Booster Plan. What to Know.

    The plan will back boosters for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines eight months after they received their second dose, beginning with people aged 65 and above and those in chronic care facilities.

  • This Surprising Thing Can Help Protect Our Brains from Dementia—and It's Totally Free

    And it's not diet or exercise (though those both help, too!)