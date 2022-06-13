U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced an Update on Breakthrough Designation for Aviptadil

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"), has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has denied its most recent application seeking Breakthrough Therapy designation ("BTD") for aviptadil. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Friday, May 6, 2022, Press release picture
Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Friday, May 6, 2022, Press release picture

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Relief also continues to study aviptadil for several possible lung related conditions. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY.

For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether NeuroRx's recently submitted application to the FDA seeking EUA for aviptadil to treat patients with critical COVID-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir and who are ineligible for enrollment into the ACTIV-3b NIH-sponsored trial will be approved, (ii) whether RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA will be successful in its lawsuit against NRx's subsidiary, NeuroRx, and NeuroRx's CEO, Jonathan Javitt, and in defending NeuroRx's recently filed lawsuit against Relief, (iii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19 or any other disease, and (iv) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704826/Relief-Reports-that-its-US-Collaboration-Partner-has-Announced-an-Update-on-Breakthrough-Designation-for-Aviptadil

