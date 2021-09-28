U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in Highly Comorbid COVID-19 Patients Treated with ZYESAMITM (RLF-100TM/aviptadil)

·3 min read
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing top line data demonstrating improved outcomes at one year in highly comorbid patients with COVID-19 who were treated with ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil). According to NRx's press release, in highly comorbid COVID-19 patients, ZYESAMI(TM) provided a threefold, statistically significant increase in the likelihood of survival at one year, consistent, according to NRx, with the increased odds of 60-day survival seen in the previously reported results from the phase 2b/3 randomized controlled trial of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM)/aviptadil). The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether aviptadil will be determined by regulatory authorities to be safe and effective as a treatment for highly comorbid patients with COVID-19, (ii) whether aviptadil will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19 and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665849/Relief-Reports-that-its-US-Collaboration-Partner-has-Announced-Improved-Survival-at-One-Year-in-Highly-Comorbid-COVID-19-Patients-Treated-with-ZYESAMITM-RLF-100TMaviptadil

