U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,247.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,531.50
    -9.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.50
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    -0.72 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.70
    +11.20 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.34
    -0.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8820
    -0.5260 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,766.29
    -66.12 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.02
    -3.47 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Relief Therapeutics Announces Enrollment of First Three Patients in Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial of RLF-TD011 for the Treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG
·8 min read

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(ORCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel, patent-protected products in select specialty and rare diseases, announced today the first three patients have been enrolled in a proof-of-concept, investigator-initiated study to evaluate RLF-TD011 as a treatment for epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

The primary aim of this study will be to assess changes in the skin microbiome ( Staphylococcus aureus , Pseudomonas aeruginosa , commensal organisms) before, during and after treatment with RLF-TD011, a self-administered, sprayable solution enabling targeted application while avoiding skin contact and cross-contamination. Patients with dystrophic or junctional EB whose wounds are colonized by S. aureus and / or P. aeruginosa will be treated with RLF-TD011 for eight weeks followed by discontinuation of treatment for four weeks with assessment of their wound microbiome at each stage. All study participants will have the option to continue treatment in a six-month open-label study extension.

"EB is a rare, inherited skin disease characterized by widely distributed, painful, chronic wounds that easily become infected, resulting in an elevated risk of sepsis and death. As there is no cure for EB, a crucial element of patient management involves rigorous and timely wound care," said professor Amy Paller, M.D., chair, department of dermatology, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University and principal investigator of the study. "We are eager to assess the effect of RLF-TD011 on the microbiome in colonized dystrophic and junctional epidermolysis bullosa wounds and determine tolerability, symptom improvement, reduction of lesion size and wound closure."

The study is currently enrolling up to 17 patients diagnosed with junctional epidermolysis bullosa (JEB) or dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) with S. aureus or P. aeruginosa culture-positive wounds at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"The results of this study will be most valuable for the swift, effective and efficient execution of our clinical development plan for RLF-TD011," said Nermeen Varawalla, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Relief Therapeutics. "These data will facilitate the design and conduct of follow-on, multi-center, pivotal registration clinical trials to determine the impact of RLF-TD011 on infection control, avoidance of chronic antibiotic use, accelerated wound healing and quality of life for patients living with EB."

Additional information about this investigator-initiated study is available at ClinicalTrials.gov ( NCT05533866 ).

ABOUT EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA (EB)

Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), also known as "Butterfly Skin," is a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders characterized by skin fragility and blistering, which may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing or scratching. In severe cases, the blisters may develop into chronic wounds or occur inside the body, such as the lining of the mouth or stomach. There are four main types of EB, which are classified based on the depth, or level, of blister formation: EB simplex (EBS), junctional EB (JEB), dystrophic EB (DEB) and Kindler syndrome. [1] Patients with JEB and DEB are at increased risk for serious complications, including aggressive squamous cell carcinoma. [2] Currently there is no cure or approved treatments for EB in the U.S.

The National Epidermolysis Bullosa Registry (NEBR) reports, based on 16 years of data, that the incidence of EB in the U.S. is 19.57 per 1 million live births and the prevalence is 11.07 per 1 million population. [3] Worldwide, EB impacts 500,000 lives. [4] The Company estimates the global market opportunity for EB to exceed $1.0 billion.

ABOUT RLF-TD011 (formerly known as APR-TD011)

RLF-TD011 (formerly known as APR-TD011) was developed using the TEHCLO ® proprietary technology and is a highly pure and stabilized hypochlorous acid (HClO >95% of free chlorine species), with pH between 2.5 - 3.0 and high reduction-oxidation potential (ORP 1.000 - 1.200 mV). It is a self-administered, sprayable solution enabling targeted application while avoiding skin contact and cross-contamination.

RLF-TD011 has consistently been shown to accelerate wound closure with reduced infection rates in clinical trials. [5] , [6] , [7] In a preliminary clinical trial, EB patients who administered RLF-TD011 demonstrated improvement in skin blistering and tissue repair within just two weeks of treatment, and the product candidate was shown to be well tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

RLF-TD011 has been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of EB, which qualifies the sponsor of the treatment for certain development incentives, including seven-year marketing exclusivity after FDA marketing approval is received. Relief Therapeutics intends to seek qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation status for RLF-TD011, which may confer up to an additional five years of market exclusivity regardless of patent protection status. If approved by the FDA in this indication, RLF-TD011 would be the first topical treatment specifically indicated to improve the microbiome in EB resulting in symptom control and halting disease progression.

RLF-TD011 is currently registered under the brand name Nexodyn ® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) for use in the debridement, irrigation, cleansing and moistening of chronic wounds and acute wounds, post-surgical wounds, cuts, abrasions, burns and other lesions. Nexodyn AOS is certified in the EU as a class III medical device and in the U.S. as a 510(k) cleared unclassified device.

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS

Relief Therapeutics is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization developing and commercializing novel, patent-protected products in select specialty and rare diseases, including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases and connective tissue disorders. Relief Therapeutics' diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE ® , engineered with the proprietary Physiomimic™ technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria (PKU). Relief Therapeutics has a collaboration and license agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of Olpruva™ (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). Relief Therapeutics continues to develop RLF-100 (aviptadil) for several pulmonary indications. Further, Relief Therapeutics is undertaking the clinical development of RLF-TD011 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa, an indication for which the FDA has granted orphan drug designation. Relief Therapeutics is also exploring the clinical development of RLF-TD011 for the treatment of cutaneous t-cell lymphomas. Finally, Relief Therapeutics is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY.

For more information, please visit www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn and Twitter .

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Catherine Day
Vice President, IR & Communications
contact@relieftherapeutics.com


LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1-917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

DISCLAIMER

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether the study described above will be successful (ii) whether APR-TD011 (Nexodyn™ AOS) will ever be approved in the U.S., the U.K., or the E.U. for the treatment of EB or any other disease, and (iii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

REFERENCES

[1] National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskelatal and Skin Diseases: Epidermolysis Bullosa. Accessed February 10, 2023. https://www.niams.nih.gov/health-topics/epidermolysis-bullosa.

[2] Condorelli AG, Dellambra E, Logli E, Zambruno G, Castiglia D. Epidermolysis Bullosa-Associated Squamous Cell Carcinoma: From Pathogenesis to Therapeutic Perspectives. Int J Mol Sci. 2019 Nov 14;20(22):5707. doi: 10.3390/ijms20225707. PMID: 31739489; PMCID: PMC6888002.

[3] Fine J-D. Epidemiology of Inherited Epidermolysis Bullosa Based on Incidence and Prevalence Estimates From the National Epidermolysis Bullosa Registry. JAMA Dermatology . 2016;152(11):1231-1238. doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2016.2473.

[4] EB Research Network: Understanding EB and its Classification. Accessed February 10, 2023. https://www.eb-researchnetwork.org/research/what-is-eb/.

[5] Iacopi E. et al. The Use of a Novel Super-Oxidized Solution on Top of Standard Treatment in the Home Care Management of Postsurgical Lesions of the Diabetic Foot Reduces Reinfections and Shortens Healing Time. Int J Low Extrem Wounds . 2018 Dec; 17(4):268-274.

[6] Strohal R, et al. The management of critically colonized and locally infected leg ulcers with an Acid-Oxidizing Solution: A pilot study. Adv Skin Wound Care 31(4):163-171, 2018.

[7] Ricci E, et al. The management of chronic ulcers with an AcidOxidizing Solution. J Wound Care 25(8):443-50, 2016.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739259/Relief-Therapeutics-Announces-Enrollment-of-First-Three-Patients-in-Proof-of-Concept-Clinical-Trial-of-RLF-TD011-for-the-Treatment-of-Epidermolysis-Bullosa

Recommended Stories

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Leaves Trail of Destruction Across New Zealand’s North Island

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyclone Gabrielle has started to track away from New Zealand after leaving a trail of destruction across large parts of the nation’s North Island.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaSome 225,000 homes are wi

  • Sri Lanka to fast-track trade pact with Thailand amid crisis

    Debt-stricken Sri Lanka is fast-tracking efforts to seal a stalled trade pact with Thailand in order to boost trade and tourism, and improve the foreign currency shortage that has led to its worst economic crisis, a government minister said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka began talks with Thailand on a free trade agreement in 2016, held two rounds of discussions in 2018, and the latest last month.

  • ON Semiconductor Shares Show Heavy Demand

    Smart money managers are always looking for the next hot stock. And ON Semi has many fundamental qualities that are attractive.

  • Can Fastly's Stock Keep Moving Higher?

    Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services and its stock price was up sharply Monday. Can this price increase jump start a sustained rally? Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • G1 Therapeutics stock plummets 50% after trial cut short for cancer drug

    A biopharmaceutical company in Research Triangle Park saw its stock get hammered Monday on news of disappointing clinical trial results for its lead cancer drug. G1 Therapeutics (Nasdaq: GTHX) announced Monday it has ended a phase 3 trial evaluating its lead drug, trilaciclib, in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer after the drug failed to outperform the placebo. The study was one of multiple clinical programs that G1 has underway as it tries to advance the drug, which is already approved for use in lung cancer.

  • Why you should care about CVS acquiring Oak Street Health

    CVS is becoming a dominant player beyond pharmacies. It's planned acquisition of Oak Street Health furthers that view.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Eczema Drug Cibinqo Gets FDA Nod for Adolescents

    The FDA approval for Pfizer's (PFE) Cibinqo to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents was based on data from the phase III study, JADE TEEN.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 98% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • G1 to discontinue study of colorectal cancer treatment

    MARKET PULSE Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) plunged about 52% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it discontinued Phase 3 research assessing trilaciclib as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, saying placebo outperformed the experimental therapy in the study.

  • Abbott (ABT) to Expand Vascular Device Line With New Buyout

    Abbott's (ABT) latest deal will help gain access to Cardiovascular System's leading atherectomy device to treat vascular disease.

  • Novavax to Sell 1.5 Million More Covid Vaccines to U.S. Government

    The U.S. government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine, the company said, part of efforts preparing for the end of government purchases and the start of a commercial market for the shots. Novavax wouldn’t provide the monetary value of the deal or the price that the federal government would pay per dose. The new bivalent vaccine might be the first step in developing annual Covid shots, which could follow a similar process to the one used to update flu vaccines every year.

  • Incyte (INCY) Reports Positive Long-Term Data From HS Study

    Incyte's (INCY) povorcitinib shows sustained and durable efficacy across all treatment arms in the open-label extension period of the phase II HS study.

  • Hundreds of thousands march in Madrid to protest health-care cuts

    Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards flooded the streets of Madrid on Sunday for the largest protest yet against the regional government’s management of the capital city's health care services.

  • Too Many Americans Aren’t Getting Covid Boosters. Economic Reasoning Can Help.

    The logic is simple: Increase the perceived benefits and keep the costs low, write Jay Corrigan and Matthew Rousu.

  • Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming, and Two Ohio Counties Differ on Ways to Use It

    U.S. cities and counties spent years battling the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis. Now that billions of dollars in settlement funds are beginning to flow, the experiences of two Ohio counties highlight a new challenge: how to spend the money. Many state and local governments are starting to receive funds from national legal settlements expected to total roughly $50 billion over the next two decades.

  • Relentless inflation and surging grocery prices have these Americans on edge

    Americans shared their thoughts on surging grocery store prices, with some people in Texas and Washington, D.C., relaying dismay at their latest supermarket bill.

  • 7 ways to nurture employee well-being

    While mental and emotional well-being has come further out of the shadows during the last few years, it still has an outsized impact on people at home and work. According to findings from the 2022 Alight International Workforce and Well-being Mindset Study, only half of US employees report having positive mental and emotional well-being. While that’s an increase of 11 points from early 2021 during the height of the pandemic, it’s still not enough. Yet, three quarters report moderate to high stre

  • Elon Musk Tweeted A Simple Emoji In Response to the Anti-Tesla Ad That Aired During The Super Bowl

    An organization that says it wants to stop the use of commercial grade software in safety-critical systems takes on Tesla Full Self Driving.

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.09% and 5.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?