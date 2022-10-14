U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.25
    +21.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,257.00
    +166.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,139.00
    +55.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.10
    +13.30 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.41
    +0.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9795
    +0.0012 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3970
    +0.2150 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,807.01
    +729.14 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.97
    +15.43 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Relief Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Paolo Galfetti to Chief Operating Officer

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG
·4 min read

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief"), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company identifying, developing and commercializing novel, patent protected products in selected specialty, rare and ultra-rare disease areas on a global basis, today announced that Paolo Galfetti has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective October 14, 2022. Paolo will continue his responsibilities as CEO of APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR") and as a member of Relief's Board of Directors.

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture
Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture

"Paolo has decades of experience in the pharmaceutical sector and has been an integral part of the Relief management team since the acquisition of APR last year, and this promotion to Chief Operating Officer is a testament to his leadership," stated Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Relief. "With our U.S commercial organization in place to execute the U.S. launch of PKU GOLIKE®, and as the company matures, we will continue to leverage Paulo's expertise in business development, licensing, operational strategic management, clinical research, and pharmaceutical discovery and development."

Mr. Galfetti added, "I eagerly anticipate taking a more active role at Relief and expanding my responsibilities globally. It is truly a pleasure to be part of such a collaborative group of dedicated professionals. In particular I look forward to contributing to the execution of the company's overall growth strategy including the successful U.S. launch of PKU GOLIKE®, powered by our proprietary, Physiomimic™ Technology, and if approved, to the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 for Urea Cycle Disorders."

Since the acquisition of APR by Relief in June 2021, Mr. Galfetti has served as President of Relief Europe. He joined APR in 1995 as head of licensing and business development and was appointed its Chief Executive Officer in 2002. Under his leadership, APR brought its flagship PKU GOLIKE® family of products onto the market and developed a rich pipeline of product candidates. Earlier in his career, Mr. Galfetti was a founding partner, Chief Executive Officer, and board member of the Institute for Pharmacokinetic and Analytical Studies AG (IPAS), a Swiss contract research organization, Chief Executive Officer, and board member of Farma Resa s.r.l., an Italian contract research organization, and a member of several Pharma licensing groups. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the Commercial University Bocconi, Milan, Italy.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases, and connective tissue disorders. Relief's diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE®, engineered with the proprietary Physiomimic technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria ("PKU"). Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders ("UCDs") and Maple Syrup Urine Disease ("MSUD"). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa ("EB"), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Finally, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY.

For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow Relief on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1-917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720442/Relief-Therapeutics-Announces-Promotion-of-Paolo-Galfetti-to-Chief-Operating-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 37% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls MyHealthChecked PLC ( LON:MHC ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • ‘Before I Die’ festival wants to get you talking about death, end-of-life plans

    Dodd’s Memorials, Calvary Cemetery, Hospice of Dayton and Routsong Funeral Home and Cremation Services have teamed up to hold the first annual “Before I Die” festival.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousan

  • Dow Jones Surges 1,300 Points From Bear Market Lows After Hot Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    Stocks plunged to bear market lows on a hot inflation report, but then rebounded powerfully. Here's what investors should do now.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • Violent S&P 500 Reversal Hammers Traders Positioned for Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market’s shocking reversals Thursday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report caught many on Wall Street by surprise. Just ask IUR Capital’s Gareth Ryan. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Fa

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Why Chevron Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) were moving higher today as oil prices ticked up. The company also said it sees an opportunity to increase liquid natural gas (LNG) sales in Europe as the war in Ukraine has sent prices of the energy commodity soaring. Markets swung wildly today after the consumer price index report came in hotter than expected, with September inflation up 0.4% from August and 8.2% over the last year.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • Stocks Defy Rates Outlook as Risk Assets Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia extended the remarkable rebound that saw US stocks roar back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading. The dollar fell against most of its peers.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Fac