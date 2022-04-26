U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

Relief Therapeutics Appoints Drew Cronin-Fine as Executive Director, Head of U.S. Marketing

Proven Pharmaceutical Marketing Leader Brings Extensive Experience in Rare Diseases, Digital Innovation and New Product Launches to Relief's U.S. Commercial Team

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, announced today the appointment, effective May 3, 2022, of Drew Cronin-Fine as Executive Director, Head of U.S. Marketing. In this newly created position, Ms. Cronin-Fine will be responsible for building and leading the U.S. Marketing team. She will report to Anthony Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial Operations.

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Friday, April 22, 2022, Press release picture
Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Friday, April 22, 2022, Press release picture

"Drew's addition to the company reflects our continued commitment to building out our U.S. commercial team in anticipation of the rollout of PKU GOLIKE(R), the flagship product line of our wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, SA (APR), and the upcoming June 5, 2022 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date and potential launch of ACER-001 to treat Urea Cycle Disorders, in collaboration with Acer Therapeutics," stated Mr. Kim. "Drew's success in launching numerous products in the rare disease space, as well as her proven skills in digital technology and team building, gained from her tenures at Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Cubist Pharmaceuticals, make her a key member of the U.S. commercial team as we optimize our emerging rare disease pipeline."

"My passion for improving the lives of patients with rare diseases, coupled with the opportunity to be part of the launch of potential new products in the U.S., were key factors that drew me to this exciting role at Relief Therapeutics," added Ms. Cronin-Fine. "I look forward to joining the emerging commercial team at Relief and being an integral part of its mission to develop therapeutics for serious diseases with few or no existing treatment options."

Prior to joining Relief, for the past seven years, Ms. Cronin-Fine held numerous positions of increasing responsibility in U.S. Marketing at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As Executive Director, she led the U.S. Marketing department for OCALIVA(R), indicated for use in primary biliary cholangitis, an orphan liver disease. While at Intercept, her responsibilities included overseeing the healthcare practitioner, patient, market access, and digital marketing strategies. From 2012 to 2015, Ms. Cronin-Fine worked at Cubist Pharmaceuticals (subsequently acquired by Merck), most recently serving as Associate Director, U.S. Marketing, where she managed the U.S. market research, market access, and forecasting budget plan for ZERBAXA(R), a gram-negative anti-infective drug. Earlier in her career, from 2006 to 2011, Ms. Cronin-Fine was Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Zinuara Pharma, a company focused on the clinical development of Huperzine A, for the treatment of epilepsy and pain. She also served as a consultant and analyst at IMS Consulting (now IQVIA) in the pricing and reimbursement group.

Ms. Cronin-Fine earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Brown University, a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, and a Master of Science from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100(R) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief also has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of urea cycle disorders was recently accepted by the FDA for filing with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's acquisitions last summer of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



