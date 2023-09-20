Relief Therapeutics Holding First Half 2023 Earnings: CHF5.10 loss per share (vs CHF2.55 loss in 1H 2022)

Relief Therapeutics Holding (VTX:RLF) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: CHF56.5m (loss widened by 113% from 1H 2022).

CHF5.10 loss per share (further deteriorated from CHF2.55 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Relief Therapeutics Holding Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 64% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 22% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are down 21% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Relief Therapeutics Holding (3 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

