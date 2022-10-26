U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Extend Their Stay of Pending Litigation to Provide Additional Time for The Parties to Finalize Their Settlement

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG
·2 min read

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief"), today announced that they and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx") have agreed to extend the stay of their pending litigation until November 7, 2022 to allow time for the parties to finalize their tentative litigation settlement. There can be no assurance that the parties will successfully complete their proposed settlement.

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Press release picture
Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Press release picture

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases, and connective tissue disorders. Relief's diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE ® , engineered with Relief's proprietary Physiomimic technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria ("PKU"). Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders ("UCDs") and Maple Syrup Urine Disease ("MSUD"). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa ("EB"), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Finally, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow Relief on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including (i) whether Relief and NRx will successfully complete their proposed litigation settlement, and (ii) those factors described in Relief's filings with the SIX Stock Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that could adversely affect Relief. Copies of Relief's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC EDGAR database at www.sec.gov . Relief does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
(917) 734-7387
lkoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722339/RELIEF-THERAPEUTICS-Holding-SA-and-NRx-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-Extend-Their-Stay-of-Pending-Litigation-to-Provide-Additional-Time-for-The-Parties-to-Finalize-Their-Settlement

