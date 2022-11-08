U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.50
    -8.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,811.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,982.00
    -32.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.30
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.44
    -0.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.40
    -9.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.71
    -0.21 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1469
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6820
    +0.1070 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,816.25
    -821.10 (-3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.81
    -26.93 (-5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA and NRx Pharmaceuticals, inc. Further Extend their Stay of Pending Litigation to Provide Additional Time for the Parties to Finalize their Litigation Settlement

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG
·2 min read

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTD) ("Relief"), today announced that they and NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx") have further extended the stay of their pending litigation until November 11, 2022. While the parties are very far along in their negotiation of settlement documents, no final agreements have been reached and there can be no assurance that the parties will successfully complete their proposed settlement.

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture
Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Press release picture

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases, and connective tissue disorders. Relief's diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE ® , engineered with Relief's proprietary Physiomimic technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria ("PKU"). Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders ("UCDs") and Maple Syrup Urine Disease ("MSUD"). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa ("EB"), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Finally, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTD. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow Relief on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including (i) whether Relief and NRx will successfully complete their proposed litigation settlement, and (ii) those factors described in Relief's filings with the SIX Stock Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could adversely affect Relief. Copies of Relief's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. Relief does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
(917) 734-7387
lkoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724510/Relief-Therapeutics-Holding-SA-and-NRx-Pharmaceuticals-inc-Further-Extend-their-Stay-of-Pending-Litigation-to-Provide-Additional-Time-for-the-Parties-to-Finalize-their-Litigation-Settlement

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Leader Veru Catapults As FDA Preps To Discuss Cancer Drug For Covid

    Veru stock skyrocketed Monday after the Food and Drug Administration posted a mixed review of its repurposed cancer drug for Covid treatment.

  • UPDATE 1-FDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Monday Veru Inc's experimental drug for COVID-19 met the main goal of reducing the death rate in a late-stage trial, but flagged a number of uncertainties with the data. Staff reviewers said the data did not help in clearly identifying a relevant patient population and remained unclear about the mortality rate in the placebo group. Veru has applied for emergency use authorization for its drug, sabizabulin, as a treatment for hospitalized moderate-to-severe COVID patients at high risk of developing an acute respiratory distress syndrome.

  • FDA staff flags uncertainties on Veru's COVID drug; EUA hopes lift shares

    Staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday identified several uncertainties around Veru Inc's data for its experimental COVID-19 drug but did not raise any new concerns, sending its shares surging 52%. The reviewers also did not offer any strong argument against the emergency use authorization (EUA) even as they flagged the small size of the trial that showed the drug reduced death rates, analysts said. The data did not help clearly identify a relevant patient population and the high rate of deaths in a placebo group in the trial may raise questions about the results, the reviewers said.

  • Why Veru Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were skyrocketing 40.7% higher at 11:17 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a briefing document related to Veru's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for the COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to review this EUA request is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

  • Pfizer Aims For A First In Respiratory Vaccines, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell as it aims to gain the first approval for a maternal SRV shot? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter

    Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.

  • Rockville's MacroGenics has restructured and inked a major partnership. Here's what comes next.

    MacroGenics Inc. says it has positioned itself for new routes to revenue after laying off a chunk of its workforce and shutting down two facilities as part of a corporate restructuring. The Rockville biotech, which in August cut 15% of its staff and closed satellite sites in Rockville and California, now has a longer cash runway — which means more money to fund research and development for key cancer treatment candidates, Dr. Scott Koenig, its president and CEO, said on a third-quarter company earnings call last week.

  • What Does Sunshine Biopharma’s Acquisition Of Nora Pharma Mean For The Generic Prescription Drugs Market?

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its unaudited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • BioNTech Sees Some Vaccine Deliveries Shifting to Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE said some deliveries of the Covid-19 vaccine it sells with Pfizer Inc. have shifted into next year, adding to concerns about future revenue for its only marketed product.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsHouston Mogul’s

  • Is Zoom A Buy Or Sell As Microsoft Battle Intensifies In Business Market?

    The pandemic-driven growth of Zoom Video is long over. Corporate clients could boost Zoom stock but Microsoft looms.

  • First Northern Bank buys rural branches spun off in Columbia-Umpqua merger

    The three branches will remain in operation, and all branch employees will be retained by First Northern Bank.

  • Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does Scorpio Tankers (STNG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Ashland (ASH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.04% and 0.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Australia-Based Coronado, Peabody Terminate Potential $6B Combination Discussions

    Australia-based Coronado Global Resources Inc (OTC: CODQL) has jointly agreed with Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) to cease discussions regarding a potential combination of the two companies. A month back, Coronado Global Resources and Peabody Energy confirmed merger discussions worth $6 billion. Neither company gave a reason for the failure of the talks or disclosed the financial terms. Coronado continues to pursue and implement its existing capital management plans and remains focussed on its

  • Ritchie Bros. buying IAA in cash and stock deal valued at $7.3 bln

    IAA Inc. shares rallied 9.2% in premarket trades Monday after Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. said it agreed to buy the Westchester, Ill.-based online marketplace for $7.3 billion. IAA shareholders will receive $10 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock for each share of IAA common stock they own. The deal values IAA at $46.88 per share, a 19% premium to its closing share price on Friday. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction unanimously. Ritchie

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance as markets brace for inflation data, midterm elections

    The past week saw market gyrations amid another big Federal Reserve interest rate increase and a strong U.S. jobs report for October that ensured the Fed will be in no rush to pivot away from its aggressive tightening of monetary policy. U.S. two-year yields, which are sensitive to rate move expectations, rose nearly 7.2 basis points to 4.7237% . Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee, said Monday's sell-off in Treasuries was probably due to "a combination of the overhang from the Chairman's testimony and looking ahead, just nervousness about CPI."

  • All that recession talk could be overblown: Morning Brief

    What to watch on Monday, November 7, 2022.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $1.9 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $1.9 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • Single millennials are going into debt because of expensive dating habits — and some have had their cards declined on a first date. Here are 3 simple 'cheap date' ideas

    I would do anything for love. (But I won't do debt.)