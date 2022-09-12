U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG
·2 min read

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief"), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic benefit from selected specialty, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a panel discussion and present a company overview during the 22 nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, being held September 21-22, 2022, in Basel, Switzerland.

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Monday, September 12, 2022, Press release picture
Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Monday, September 12, 2022, Press release picture

Panel Discussion
Title: Navigating Global Capital Markets in Current Times
Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Time: 1:35 pm CEST

Company Presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Time: 3:20 pm CEST

Management will host one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors and others, who are registered for the conference, can log into https://sachsevent.com/event/22nd-bef/about to request a meeting with the company.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases and connective tissue disorders. Relief's diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE®, engineered with the proprietary Physiomimic technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria ("PKU"). Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders ("UCDs") and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa ("EB"), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. In addition, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow Relief on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715496/Relief-Therapeutics-to-Participate-in-the-22nd-Annual-Biotech-in-Europe-Forum

