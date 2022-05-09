U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Relief Therapeutics to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in May

·3 min read
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced participation in the following industry and investor conferences in May.

Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Friday, May 6, 2022, Press release picture
Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, Friday, May 6, 2022, Press release picture

- May 16-18 (in-person)/May 23-24 (virtual partnering): Bio€quity Europe 2022. Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief will present a company overview on May 17 at 2:30 p.m. CEST, in Milan, Italy. The Bio€quity Europe one-on-one partnering platform enables partners and investors to schedule virtual meetings. Interested parties can register at: https://informaconnect.com/bioequity-europe/registration-options/.

- May 23-26: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Mr. Weinstein will present a company overview at the conference on Tuesday, May 24 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Management will host one-one-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors who are registered for the event can log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with the company. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Relief website at: https://www.relieftherapeutics.com/news-and-events and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100® (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief also has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of urea cycle disorders was recently accepted by the FDA for filing with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's acquisitions last summer of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700576/Relief-Therapeutics-to-Participate-in-Industry-and-Investor-Conferences-in-May

