Relief Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences in January

3 min read
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF, RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced participation in the following virtual investor conferences in January.

- January 10-13: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference. Jack Weinstein, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Relief, will present a company overview at the conference. The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning January 10, at 7:00 am ET. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Relief website at: https://www.relieftherapeutics.com/news-and-events and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

- January 10-13, 17-19: Biotech Showcase 2022. Mr. Weinstein will present a corporate overview of Relief which can be viewed on demand throughout the conference. Interested parties can register to watch the presentation at https://bit.ly/RegisterBTS .

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681047/Relief-Therapeutics-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Investor-Conferences-in-January

