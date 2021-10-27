U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,683.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,561.50
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.30
    -2.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.87
    -0.78 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0780
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,028.70
    -1,363.39 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.60
    -17.55 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,047.05
    -58.96 (-0.20%)
     

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Results Confirm the Safety and Tolerability of Sentinox and Suggest It Could Be Effective in Reducing Time to Negativization in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA (" APR "), reported positive interim results from its clinical trial of nasal spray Sentinox in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, confirming its safety and tolerability. Relief also reported that data from the study suggest that Sentinox could be effective in reducing the SARS-CoV-2 viral load at the level of the nasal mucosa.

The post-market, confirmatory, interventional, randomized, placebo controlled clinical study is expected to enroll a total of 57 patients. The study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Sentinox spray in reducing viral load in the upper respiratory airways of recently infected SARS-CoV-2 individuals and is being conducted by the Hygiene Unit of IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital in Genoa, Italy and coordinated by Prof. Giancarlo Icardi as lead investigator.

The interim analysis, based on 30 patients who have completed the study -- 10 patients for each treatment group (0.5 ml into each nostril, 3x/day, 5x/day or control group, for five days) -- showed that all patients treated with Sentinox tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 by the end of the study period (Day 21). By contrast, one out of 10 patients in the control group was still positive by Day 21. All subjects using Sentinox 3 times a day had already tested negative by visit number 7 (V7; Day 10) vs. 70% of subjects in the control group over the same study period. At visit 4, 5 and 6, a trend in favor of the 3 times a day treated group vs. control group was observed (10% of patients using Sentinox tested negative at V4 vs 0% of patients in the control arm; 40% of patients using Sentinox tested negative vs 20% in the control arm at V5; 70% of patients using Sentinox tested negative vs 40% at V6). For the purpose of this study, subjects are considered negative when their COVID-19 test becomes negative and remains negative throughout the study period.

Prof. Giancarlo Icardi, head of the Hygiene Unit of IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital in Genoa and lead investigator, commented, "The interim analysis results are encouraging. Indeed, the preliminary efficacy data suggest that using Sentinox, in addition to standard of care, could accelerate the time to a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result, thereby allowing patients to resume their normal daily activities sooner. By lowering the viral load in the nasal mucosa, the use of Sentinox could help reduce the transmissibility of the virus and, consequentially, its spread. Moreover, it is possible that, by including a larger number of patients and clinical parameters, Sentinox will prove to be a helpful tool for improving clinical outcomes in patients with mild COVID-19 in addition to standard of care. In general, we expect that the positive data obtained so far will be confirmed by the end of the study."

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief added, "These positive preliminary results serve to further illustrate the versatility of APR's proprietary, globally patented Tehclo(R) nanotechnology platform. We are very encouraged by the data and remain committed to proactively progressing this program with the hope that we can eventually bring Sentinox to market as an important, additional, protective option for the treatment and spread of COVID-19."

About Sentinox
Sentinox is an acid-oxidizing solution (AOS) containing hypochlorous acid at 0.005%, certified in Europe on February 16, 2021 as Class III Medical Device (Certificate Nr. EPT 0477.MDD.21/4200.1). The device is intended for irrigation, cleansing and moistening of the nasal cavities and is indicated for (i) reducing the risk of infections caused by bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, by lowering the nasal microbial load, (ii) symptomatic nasal care and (iii) nasal care in case of minor lesions/alterations of the nasal mucosa.

ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether the final results from the study will be as positive as the interim data, and (ii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669861/Relief-Therapeutics-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-APR-Applied-Pharma-Research-Reports-Positive-Interim-Data-from-Its-Clinical-Trial-of-Novel-Nasal-Spray-Sentinox-in-SARS-CoV-2-Infected-Patients

Recommended Stories

  • Cortexyme Loses 70% Of Its Value On Missed Alzheimer's Test — But There's A Caveat

    Cortexyme said Tuesday it narrowed the pool for its Alzheimer's drug after only certain patients responded. But CRTX stock could dive.

  • Sorrento: Covid-19 Tests Could Generate Significant Revenue, Says Analyst

    Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) have been on the backfoot for most of the year, retreating by 63% since the February peaks. Throughout the downturn, however, one Street analyst has been backing the biotech; H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju thinks the stock is poised to claw back those gains and some. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on SRNE, along with a $26 price target. If correct, investors could be lining their pockets with a huge 286% gain. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click

  • Was Atea Pharmaceutical's Flop Predictable?

    This month, as Merck (NYSE: MRK) moves forward with an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. for its oral antiviral for COVID-19, Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) stock saw a significant drop. Unfortunately, investors are unlikely to see the small-cap biotech replicate Moderna's success as the next COVID-19 underdog success story after news of its negative clinical trial. Let's explore what caused Atea's drop and how biotech investors should examine their future investments.

  • This Little Company Thinks It Can Beat Long Covid

    The mitochondria of certain SARS-CoV-2 patients malfunction, as if their batteries can't hold a charge. A treatment from Axcella Health aims to offer a jump-start.

  • Vaccine Stocks Pop After FDA Experts Recommend Pfizer's Covid Vaccine In Children

    Vaccine stocks popped Tuesday after an expert panel recommended the FDA authorize Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children.

  • These 4 Psychedelic Biotech Stocks Are Leading the Pack

    Mental illnesses are tough to treat, and researchers are always looking for better ways to pull through for patients. In this vein, novel interventions based on the illicit psychedelic drugs of yesteryear could well become the advanced mental health therapies of tomorrow. Right now, there's a rapidly growing field of biotech companies developing treatments with psychedelics, and there's money to be made for investors who can identify the future winners.

  • 3 Top COVID Stocks -- Are They Tricks or Treats?

    Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is still not on the market anywhere, which has made the stock a real wild ride for investors. The vaccine specialist started off 2020 so small it almost qualified as a micro-cap, with its stock priced at $4 a share. When COVID-19 hit, however, the stock took off.

  • Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy Rave Reveals He Had Both Legs Amputated After Contracting MRSA

    "This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately," Jimmy Rave wrote on Twitter

  • Eli Lilly Is Asking the FDA to Approve Its Alzheimer’s Therapy

    The drugmaker has started the process of submitting its Alzheimer’s disease therapy donanemab for approval.

  • FDA advisors recommend BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for children

    A group of scientists who advise the Food and Drug Administration said the benefits of BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

  • Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

    Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-Oct

  • Miami Herald Pulls No Punches With Stinging Gov. Ron DeSantis Editorial

    “We thought things couldn’t get much worse in DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, but we were wrong," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.

  • Minnesota surgeon fired after saying parents should make children's healthcare decisions

    A longtime Minnesota general surgeon was dismissed from his hospital after arguing parents should make healthcare decisions for their children.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Its Covid Pill Offers New Hope In The Pandemic?

    Is Merck stock a buy after its Covid pill, molnupiravir, offers a new hope in the fight against Covid-19? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • UPDATE 5-Lilly kicks off application for Alzheimer's drug U.S. approval

    Eli Lilly said on Tuesday it has started the application process for a U.S. approval of its closely watched experimental Alzheimer's drug and expects a regulatory decision by the second half of 2022, potentially setting it up against rival Biogen's recently approved Aduhelm. Lilly said it has started a real-time submission for its donanemab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for accelerated approval for use in early Alzheimer's disease. Biogen used the same regulatory pathway, which requires a study to confirm the drug works as intended against the fatal mind-wasting disease, to get approval for its treatment in June.

  • This Is Why You’re Always Constipated

    Diet, travel, medications and other things that can contribute to being constipated all the time. Plus: What do to do about it.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Doing This With Your Booster Creates More Antibodies

    As of Oct. 20, single-dose boosters shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States had been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The news cleared up many questions for people who were initially living with uncertainty after Moderna and Johnson&Johnson recipients were left waiting for a green light from the agency. But at the same time, the approval of mixing and matching vaccines by the FDA opened up a whole new line of questions for people looking for

  • Analysts say Boston Scientific faces 'higher level of exposure' to risk

    Boston Scientific Corp. is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, and the medical device manufacturer is widely expected to post year-over-year growth as it works to bounce back from last year's Covid-19-driven hit.

  • This Is What Experts Want You to Know About the Moderna Booster

    On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the emergency use authorization for a single dose booster of the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. The decision was also endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making it possible for tens of millions of Americans to sign up for the booster beginning on Oct. 22, The Washington Post reported. However, just like with the Pfizer booster, there are guidelines and restricti

  • Lilly plans to run clinical trial comparing its Alzheimer's drug candidate to Biogen's Aduhelm

    Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. gained 0.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company told investors as part of its third-quarter earnings that it has started the process to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab. It also said it plans to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating donanemab against Aduhelm, Biogen Inc.'s recently approved Alzheimer's drug, to assess "superiority of brain amyloid plaque clearance in early symptomati