U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,074.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,990.00
    +37.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.50
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.53
    +1.49 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +26.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.67 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3167
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8200
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,800.43
    +1,274.32 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.37
    +37.81 (+4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Final Data from Its Clinical Trial of Novel Nasal Spray, Sentinox, in SARS-CoV-2 Infected Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RLF
  • RLFTF
  • RLFTY

Despite Primary Endpoint not Being Met, Due to Small Sample Size, Results Show a Very Positive Trend in Efficacy Parameters with a Clean Safety and Tolerability Profile

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA (" APR "), reported final data from its clinical trial of nasal spray, Sentinox, in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.

The post-market, interventional, randomized, controlled clinical study (NCT04909996, clinicaltrials.gov) enrolled 57 patients who were randomized to receive Sentinox treatment 0.5 ml into each nostril, performed 3 times/day or 5 times/day for 5 days as add-on to the standard therapy, vs. no Sentinox treatment group. The study was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Sentinox spray in terms of viral load reduction, negativization and infectivity in recently infected SARS-CoV-2 individuals. It was conducted by the Hygiene Unit of IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital in Genoa, Italy, and coordinated by Prof. Giancarlo Icardi.

Considering the small sample size and the high variability in the baseline viral load observed within study groups, the primary endpoint was not reached; however, the results of the study suggest the potential efficacy of Sentinox, with a better response for 3 times/day, versus the control group, in the reduction of the nasal viral load, negativization and infectivity.

The final analysis on the intention-to-treat (" ITT ") population of 54 patients who completed the study showed an about 90% (over 1.0 Log10) reduction of viral load after 5 days of treatment with Sentinox 3 times/day versus the control group.

Additional analyses have been conducted in patients stratified according to baseline value of RT-PCR cycles: in the subgroup with medium (Ct 20-30) viral load, the use of Sentinox significantly reduced the viral load of 1.9761 Log10 (p=0.0178) at day 5 compared to the control group, suggesting a positive trend in the treatment effect.

Further efficacy analyses on the ITT population showed that negativization in the Sentinox 3 times/day group started at day 4; at day 6 patients with negative swab were almost two-fold compared to the control group (47% in Sentinox group versus 22% in no treatment group) (p=0.0005). Similar results were obtained in the analysis conducted in the 20-30 RT PCR cycles subpopulation.

Analysis on infectivity data was conducted in the ITT population: patients were considered "not infectious" (patient likely not be able to spread virus to others) when the cycle threshold value of >35 cycles was achieved (Carrouel et al. 2021; Jang et al. 2021; Iwanami et al. 2021; Choudhuri et al. 2020).

In the 3 times/day Sentinox group, 71% of patients were non-infectious versus 44% in the control group at day 6 (p<0.0001).

Overall safety data monitored through clinical examination showed a good safety profile for Sentinox. This has been confirmed also by VAS and LIKERT scale results.

Prof. Giancarlo Icardi, head of the Hygiene Unit of IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital in Genoa (Italy) and lead investigator, commented, "Globally our data suggest that Sentinox represents a promising and safe option in reducing the time for obtaining a negative result due to a significant reduction in the nasal viral load. Our findings are particularly encouraging and indicate that, by reducing the nasal viral load, Sentinox could also have the potential to reduce the chances of spreading the virus to others and to interfere with the spreading of the virus to the lungs, preventing a clinical deterioration. Further larger scale studies are suggested."

Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR and President of Relief Europe added, "We will continue to investigate the potential of Sentinox nasal spray to reduce nasal viral load and test the hypothesis that such reduction will interfere with the spreading of the virus to the lungs and, by doing so, prevent a clinical deterioration. We believe that further clinical studies can potentially confirm Sentinox as a preventive option, not only against SARS-CoV-2 infection, but as a treatment for a wide array of viruses and bacteria in the future."

About Sentinox

Sentinox is an acid-oxidizing solution (AOS) containing hypochlorous acid at 0.005%, certified in Europe on February 16, 2021 as Class III Medical Device (Certificate Nr. EPT 0477.MDD.21/4200.2). The device is intended for irrigation, cleansing and moistening of the nasal cavities and is indicated for (i) reducing the risk of infections caused by bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, by lowering the nasal microbial load, (ii) symptomatic nasal care and (iii) nasal care in case of minor lesions/alterations of the nasal mucosa.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief also has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of urea cycle disorders was recently accepted by the FDA with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, last summer brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether Sentinox will ever be approved for commercialization in any country for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 or any other virus or bacteria, and (ii) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693487/Relief-Therapeutics-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-APR-Applied-Pharma-Research-Reports-Final-Data-from-Its-Clinical-Trial-of-Novel-Nasal-Spray-Sentinox-in-SARS-CoV-2-Infected-Patients

Recommended Stories

  • Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.

  • Anavex Life Sciences Highlights Biomarker Data From Parkinson's Disease Dementia At International Conference

    Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) has announced the presentation of Phase 2 clinical biomarker data from the ANAVEX2-73-PDD-001 Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD) study at the AD/PD 2022 International Conference. MDS-UPDRS1 Total score improved significantly by -14.51 for patients treated with ANAVEX2-73 high oral once-daily dose compared to placebo. The improvement is clinically relevant, corresponding to a relative improvement of 18.9% over 14 weeks. Also Read: Anavex Life Sciences Says

  • Biogen Says It Solved The Alzheimer's Puzzle, But Investors May Need More Evidence

    Patients who received Biogen's Alzheimer's drug for over two years showed slower cognitive decline — leading Biogen stock to tick higher.

  • Biogen's stock gains after sharing longer term data for its Alzheimer's disease drug

    Shares of Biogen Inc. gained 4.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company announced new data for its Alzheimer's disease drug demonstrating reductions in amyloid beta plaques for 132 weeks and plasma p-tau181 for 128 weeks. The company also said in a news release that the clinical-trial data show that patients with lower plasma p-tau181 levels had less clinical decline. Adoption of Aduhelm has been low since it was approved in June. The drug generated $3 million in the six months of

  • For pharma companies, revenue isn't so straightforward

    When most companies spotlight record revenue growth, that means they’ve sold more product than ever before. But for pharmaceutical companies, that isn’t necessarily the case.

  • Bella Hadid says she regrets her plastic surgery: 'I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors'

    "I always felt like I had something to prove."

  • Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

    Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit. Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request.

  • MDNA: No Read-Through for MDNA11 Based on Nektar Failure…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:MDNA READ THE FULL MDNA RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Bempegaldesleukin Fails in PIVOT IO-001 Trial On March 14, 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced that the Phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 trial of bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic

  • Kremlin officials insist Vladimir Putin is not ill – but history tells us they could be lying

    Vladimir Putin’s mental state is “normal”, the Kremlin insisted on Wednesday, amid rumours that the Russian president may be suffering from an illness or even an addiction to steroids.

  • 4th COVID vaccine shot may be needed

    As most start to restart daily life, experts worry COVID-19 may not be done yet and one company says a fourth shot may be needed.

  • Private Medicare make windfall for senior care

    Health insurers that sell private Medicare plans collected $12 billion more caring for seniors in 2020 than it would have cost in traditional Medicare, according to a report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.It shows the need for major payment reforms, according to the report.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Overpaying the Medicare Advantage plans as their enrollment continues to grow threatens Medicare's long-term finances.De

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: These Health Care Stocks Show Relative Strength, Inflation Protection

    Health care stocks represent the only defensive sector that is also relatively immune to inflationary risks.

  • New research by this ULM professor to help in the fight against prostate cancer

    The research will focus on treating a recurrence of prostate cancer, for which there is just a 29% survival rate

  • Low folate levels linked to dementia: How to make sure you get enough

    As new research suggests folate deficiency is linked to dementia and premature death, dietitians explain how to get the essential vitamin.

  • Medical expert issues warning about fish tank disinfectant craze

    The disinfectant is commonly used to clean fish tanks

  • Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older

    The submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration includes data collected in Israel, where a second booster is authorized for many people over age 18. An analysis of data from over a million adults 60 years and older showed rates of confirmed infections and severe illness were lower among individuals who received an additional booster dose of the vaccine administered at least four months after an initial booster (third) dose compared to those who received only one booster dose, the companies said. The news was first reported by the Washington Post https://wapo.st/3i7nJwO earlier on Tuesday.

  • How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Doing After Her Hospitalization: ‘He Can Barely Sleep’

    Hailey Bieber confirmed weekend reports that on Thursday, she was briefly hospitalized but has fully recovered. Multiple outlets have reports on how the couple is doing in the aftermath.

  • New COVID variant spreads as world ease restrictions

    Just as mandates end and more people are taking off their masks, another COVID variant is spreading, causing cases to rise around the world.

  • S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily COVID-19 cases and a daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end COVID restrictions. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the highly infectious Omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences. On Wednesday the government said it expected the wave to top out with daily cases in the mid-400,000.

  • A covid surge in western Europe has U.S. bracing for another wave

    A surge in coronavirus infections in western Europe has experts and health authorities on alert for another wave of the pandemic in the United States even as most of the country has done away with restrictions after a sharp decline in cases. Infectious-disease experts are closely watching the subvariant of omicron known as BA. 2, which appears to be more transmissible than the original strain, BA. 1, and is fueling the outbreak overseas.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most importan