U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.75
    +22.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,320.00
    +163.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,502.00
    +75.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.80
    +14.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.77
    +0.63 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.90
    +6.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7500
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,186.02
    -482.67 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.12
    +567.44 (+233.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering Ready to Use Diclofenac Stick Packs

Notice of Allowance of Patent Application for a Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory, Diclofenac Potassium, Strengthens Proprietary Position in U.S. until 2039

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"), has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for Patent Application No. 16/713,052 entitled, "Ready to Use Diclofenac Packs."

Diclofenac potassium is an off-patent, potent non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug ("NSAID") widely used therapeutically for inflammatory conditions and pain management. By applying the patented dynamic buffering technology ("DBT"), APR developed the first, and still the only, NSAID ever approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the treatment of acute migraine attacks in adults -- currently marketed as CAMBIA by Assertio Therapeutics Inc. in the U.S. and Miravo Healthcare (formerly Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.) in Canada, under an exclusive, royalty bearing license agreement with APR.

DBT and CAMBIA are currently protected by a family of four patents listed in the FDA Orange Book, all expiring in 2026. CAMBIA is currently available in the form of a dry powder packed into a single dose sachet to be poured and dissolved in water before administration. APR, in order to offer a potential life cycle management option to its current commercial partners, has developed a liquid version of the same product packed into a portable stick pack in order to offer improved convenience to migraine patients; and this new dosage form is the subject matter of the new patent application just allowed by the USPTO.

The USPTO issues a patent Notice of Allowance after it determines a patent should be granted upon completion of any outstanding administrative requirements. The allowed claims are for a (i) single dose, ready to use oral solutions provided as liquid formulations in a stick pack containing diclofenac or a salt thereof, and (ii) methods of treating pain or migraine in a patient in need thereof comprising administering to said patient a therapeutically effective amount of the various diclofenac formulations. Once issued, the patent will have an expiration date of December 13, 2039.

"The receipt of this Notice of Allowance from the USPTO is another confirmation of our drug development and reformulation expertise," stated Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR and President of Relief Europe. "The new, user friendly, ready to use, liquid portable stick packs to deliver CAMBIA should improve patient compliance. We look forward to continue to identify, develop and commercialize innovative therapies for patients with niche and rare diseases."

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Finally, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether and when the new patent will issue, (ii) whether the new patent will be upheld, if challenged, (iii) the scope of the protection ultimately afforded by the new patent, and (iv) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases and filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685137/Relief-Therapeutics-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-APR-Applied-Pharma-Research-Receives-Notice-of-Allowance-of-Key-US-Patent-Application-Covering-Ready-to-Use-Diclofenac-Stick-Packs

Recommended Stories

  • A newborn lost large parts of his brain. Today, he's an athletic college grad.

    Kellie Carr and her 13-year-old son, Daniel, sat in the waiting room of a pediatric neurology clinic for yet another doctor's appointment in 2012. For years, she struggled to find out what was causing his weakened right side. It wasn't an obvious deficit, by any means, and anyone not paying close attention would see a normal, healthy teenage boy. At that point, no one had any idea that Daniel had suffered a massive stroke as a newborn and lost large parts of his brain as a result.Subscribe to Th

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Abbott is a major pharmaceutical company best known for its medical devices, diagnostics, and pediatric and adult nutritional products -- think Pedialyte or Similac. This year, it's being crowned as a dividend king -- meaning the company has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years. Excluding COVID-testing-related sales, Abbott still boasts a nearly 12% increase over pre-pandemic 2019 sales for the quarter.

  • Man whose wife sued hospital over COVID care dies after transfer to Texas

    The man’s wife sued a Minnesota hospital when their doctors attempted to take him off a ventilator after two months.

  • 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

    The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...

  • Not Doing This at Night Could Sabotage Your Relationship, Experts Warn

    There's no such thing as a perfect relationship. Whether you've been together 10 months or 10 years, differences of opinion, life stressors, and even petty squabbles will rear their ugly heads. However, there are habits you can develop to avoid these issues as much as possible—and ones you'll want to avoid at all costs to prevent them in the first place. Ready to do a relationship audit? We recommend starting with your nighttime routine. Read on to discover the evening actions some couples skip

  • The #1 Worst Drink for Your Heart, Says Dietitian

    There are plenty of things you can do on a daily basis to care for your heart health. You may decide to exercise a bit more, try regulating your stress levels, get better sleep, or change up your diet to include more heart-healthy foods.These steps are all valuable, especially because there isn't a one-step solution for caring for your heart health. And if you're someone who is taking these brave steps toward better health, you may also want to try avoiding certain foods and drinks that can nega

  • Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

    A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday. A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba medical centre last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third but "probably" not to the point that it could completely fend off the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month as Omicron swept the country.

  • So You Think You're a COVID-19 Expert (but Are You?)

    Lauren Terry, 23, thought she would know what to do if she contracted COVID-19. After all, she manages a lab in Tucson, Arizona, that processes COVID tests. But when she developed symptoms on Christmas Eve, she quickly realized she had no inside information. “I first tried to take whatever rapid tests I could get my hands on,” Terry said. “I bought some over the counter. I got a free kit from my county library. A friend gave me a box. I think I tried five different brands.” When they all turned

  • Feeling Constantly Tired Can Clue You Into a COVID-19 Infection

    Fatigue, unexplained soreness and tiredness are increasingly becoming symptoms that infectious disease experts say present very early to sick individuals. Here's how you can determine if your fatigue is tied to COVID-19.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly involved in serious car collision

    Arnold Schwarzenegger has been pictured after a serious car collision in California.

  • Vaccine mandates: 'I lost my job for being unvaccinated'

    Covid-19 vaccine mandates face stiff resistance in the US, where they are clashing with national ideals of personal freedom.

  • Over 50? Here's How to Avoid COVID Now

    For weeks Omicron has been rapidly spreading across the U.S. causing infection cases and hospitalization rates to spike. While a few areas are seeing COVID cases level out, the majority of the country is still experiencing a surge. "There are parts of the country—New York, in particular, and other parts of the Northeast—where we are starting to see a plateau, and in some cases, an early decline in cases," US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN. "The challenge is that the entire country is

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Dementia

    Almost six million Americans live with dementia—a disorder that affects the "cognitive functioning — thinking, remembering, and reasoning — to such an extent that it interferes with a person's daily life and activities. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions, and their personalities may change," the National Institute on Aging states. While there's no cure for the time being, there are signs that indicate a person has dementia and preventive measures can be taken. Eat This, Not

  • 'Several thousand' NHS staff still set to lose jobs even if vaccine mandate delayed, warns health service chief

    Delaying mandatory Covid vaccines for NHS staff would fail to stop “several thousand” people losing their jobs, a health service leader has said.

  • Dr. Fauci Lays Out Best and Worst Case Scenario For Next 6 Months

    The coronavirus surge is tearing through America, and the "finish line" is looking further and further away. Omicron and vaccines may help us all reach herd immunity. On the other hand, many, many people worldwide remain unvaccinated and unboosted, so new variants may appear. What is the best and worst case scenario? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky appe

  • Some US states still pushing ineffective covid antibody treatments

    As the omicron variant completes its sweep across the U.S., states with scarce supplies of monoclonal antibody therapies continue to use two treatments that federal health officials warn no longer work against the highly contagious version of the virus that causes covid-19. Use of the newly ineffective treatments produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Co. is highest in a dozen states. Many hospitals and clinics are still infusing the costly treatments — often charging hundreds of dollars a session — that public health officials now say are almost certainly useless.

  • ‘I’m over Covid’: Bill Maher says Americans shouldn’t obediently follow all doctors’ advice

    That the medical establishment ‘never even attempted to get people to live a healthier lifestyle as a response to this pandemic is a giant scandal to me,’ HBO host says

  • OPINION: America would be soaring under a President DeSantis

    Tampa Bay Young Republicans President Jake Hoffman writes that America would be thriving right now under a President Ron DeSantis.

  • New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

    Guidance revised in accordance with updated medical understanding to cut disruption

  • Patients to receive new cancer drugs faster under Brexit rules shake-up

    Patients will receive new cancer drugs more quickly following post-Brexit changes to the regulatory oversight of pharmaceuticals.