U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.38
    -5.91 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,133.00
    -112.93 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,881.25
    -10.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,925.03
    -16.11 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    -2.11 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.20
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7450
    +0.0280 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7360
    +0.3280 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,744.65
    +72.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.26
    +0.85 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,954.94
    +7.34 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Relief for Turkey! Fosun Foundation Joins Efforts with Tom Tailor and Fosun Trade to Assist Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey Amid Bleak Winter

·3 min read

More than 2,000 pieces of winter supplies were sent to Turkey for quake relief amid bleak winter

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 February, a handover ceremony was held at Fosun's Sanhe Emergency Supplies Depot to hand over the relief supplies jointly donated by Fosun Foundation, Tom Tailor, a member company of Yuyuan, and Fosun Trade to quake-hit areas in Turkey. It was attended by Huseyin Emre Engin, Consul General of Turkey in Shanghai and Li Haifeng, Chairman of Fosun Foundation.

The urgently gathered relief supplies, which include more than 2,000 pieces of down jackets, knitted pants, sweatshirts and sleeping bags in total value of RMB1 million, were aimed to keep the victims warm in the inclement winter and protect workers of disaster relief and reconstruction. Huseyin Emre Engin, Consul General of Turkey in Shanghai accepted the donation on behalf of Turkey. "Fosun Foundation was the first to contact us after the disaster, it is also the first charitable force which responded to the disaster relief in Turkey. We will promptly send these supplies to quake-hit areas in greatest need so as to help as many earthquake victims in Turkey as possible," he said at the ceremony.

The supplies will be sent to quake-hit areas within days by the Turkish relief airplanes for providing earthquake relief as soon as possible. Li Haifeng, Chairman of Fosun Foundation said humanitarian relief is an important responsibility of Fosun Foundation. "We contacted the Turkish Consulate General right after the disaster happened. We hope that the quick integration of our relief and supply chains will bring Turkish people the much-needed supplies together with a profound friendship from the Chinese people. We believe that through joint efforts of the Turkish government and its people, Turkey will certainly usher in a victory in the post-disaster reconstruction and shine bright again."

Fosun Foundation understands that weather in Turkey continues to be cold and humid recently with the relief and reconstruction work being undermined in such poor conditions. Besides, the victims buried under the relics and those managed to flee in pajamas in the small hours have nothing to keep them warm in sub-zero temperatures. In order to ease Turkey's predicament, Fosun Foundation contacted Tom Tailor promptly for arranging winter supplies for quake-hit areas. Tom Tailor responded positively and provided the greatest possible assistance for the victims by supplying down jackets, knitted pants and sweatshirts in all sizes and colours taking into consideration different ages and genders of the victims. "Yuyuan always stays true to the original aspiration of 'contribution to society' and has been paying attention to the latest news about the Turkish earthquake. We rapidly deployed this batch of winter clothes from the domestic depot in the last several days, hoping to help the victims with our greatest possible efforts. Besides, we hope that the relief work will be carried out smoothly and the victims will soon recover from the devastation, rebuild their homes and return to their daily lives!" said Hu Tingzhou, President of Yuyuan.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relief-for-turkey-fosun-foundation-joins-efforts-with-tom-tailor-and-fosun-trade-to-assist-earthquake-relief-efforts-in-turkey-amid-bleak-winter-301746410.html

SOURCE Fosun

Recommended Stories

  • UPS cutting back on some jobs as Teamster labor talks loom

    United Parcel Service on Monday confirmed it is taking steps to reduce its workforce in regions where delivery demand has softened, a comment that comes days after a local union reported that the company had begun nationwide layoffs of some drivers. But the stakes are higher at UPS, which is preparing for the largest North American private sector union contract negotiations later this year that will pit the world's largest package delivery firm against the powerful Teamsters union. UPS has announced plans to lay off so-called 22.4 drivers, a lower-paid category of drivers created during the last round of negotiations in 2018, Washington State's Teamsters Local 174 said in a web posting dated Feb. 9.

  • Tesla workers launch campaign to form union in New York

    In a letter to the electric carmaker's management, the employees announced their plan to unionize with Workers United Upstate New York. The union, if formed, would be a first for Tesla, which up until now has managed to avoid unionization at its U.S. facilities unlike other major automakers. Musk has in the past been vocal about his opposition to unions and faced the ire of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board when they directed him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Exxon tells U.S. labor board refinery lockout did not target union

    A 10-month lockout of union workers at an Exxon Mobil refinery was undertaken to save costs and improve profits at the Beaumont, Texas, facility, and not to eliminate union representation, an Exxon Mobil official told an administrative judge on Monday. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) last year called for the company to compensate the facility's roughly 650 workers for wage losses during what it called an "unlawful" 10-month lockout. An Exxon spokesperson called the complaint "an attempt to overturn decades of labor law and Supreme Court precedent," and said Exxon expects to prevail.

  • Texas Probes Targa’s Failure to Swiftly Report Big Gas Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is investigating why pipeline operator Targa Resources Corp. failed to report an unexpected release of tons of natural gas within 24 hours, as required by state regulations.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Us

  • Mars Wrigley fined by OSHA after workers fell into vat of chocolate

    Mars Wrigley was fined by OSHA after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate last summer. The workers had to be freed by emergency responders.

  • Feds probe United plane's December dip near ocean off Hawaii

    Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet (250 meters) of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii. United says the pilots are getting additional training. The plane then continued on to San Francisco.

  • At least 3 killed, 5 wounded in shootings on Michigan State campus; suspect dead

    Police say a man suspected of killing three people and wounding five more at Michigan State University on Monday night has died.

  • M&M’s maker fined after 2 factory workers fall into a chocolate tank and spark a rescue operation

    One of the employees had to be taken to hospital in a helicopter.

  • China’s Wind and Solar Are Now Almost Enough to Power Every Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines and solar panels are now generating almost enough electricity to power every home in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsWind and solar output jumped 21% last year t

  • U.S. prosecutors flag former FTX chief Bankman-Fried's VPN usage to judge

    U.S. prosecutors have raised concerns over FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried's usage of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the internet and have asked a U.S. district judge for more time to discuss his bail conditions. FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy in November, with Bankman-Fried accused of cheating investors and causing billions of dollars in losses.

  • An anonymous donor gave $30 million to Turkey earthquake victims, Pakistani prime minister says

    The Pakistani PM tweeted he was ‘deeply moved’ after a Pakistani man walked into the Turkish embassy in the U.S. to make such a ‘glorious act of philanthropy’

  • Biden Restarts $10 Billion Tax Credit for Clean-Energy Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is restarting a popular tax credit for manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells and other clean energy equipment after getting a $10 billion infusion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fig

  • Gunman Who Killed Three Michigan State University Students Had No Connection to the School

    Officials said they didn’t know the motive of the gunman, Anthony McRae, who opened fire in two campus buildings on Monday night

  • Nabors-backed SPAC buys solar company Vast in largest energy transition deal to date

    Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) said Tuesday its special purpose acquisition company, Nabors Energy Transition Corp. (NETC) agreed to acquire Vast Ltd. in a deal that values the concentrated solar power specialist at up to $586 million. Vast will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol VSTE and remain headquartered in Australia after the deal closes as expected by the end of the third quarter. Vast is currently developing 230 megawatts of alternative power.

  • Government Sets May 31 Launch Date For $10 Billion Clean Energy Tax Credit

    The clean energy investment programs authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday when the IRS said it would start accepting applications for a key tax credit on May 31.

  • BYD to build $1.2 billion EV battery plant in central China - website

    BYD, the world's largest maker of electrified vehicles, plans to invest $1.2 billion to build a new factory for its batteries in China, according to environmental appraisal filings. FinDreams Technology, the Chinese company's battery unit， is aiming to build a facility with the capacity to produce 40 gigawatt hours per year of its Blade Battery in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, according to environmental filings published on the Zhengzhou government website on Friday seeking public feedback on the project. BYD's Blade Battery is a less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that its Chairman Wang Chuanfu has said is safer than other alternatives in the market and will not catch fire.

  • Gemini Faced Criminal Probe Over Claims in CFTC Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former executives at cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust Co were the subject of a now-closed criminal investigation surrounding the company’s debut of the first US-related Bitcoin futures contract, according to a court filing. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Do

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Threatens More Torrential Rain in Flood-Hit New Zealand

    Hundreds of flights were canceled and schools closed as a cyclone bore down on Auckland on Monday, two weeks after New Zealand’s largest city experienced severe flooding caused by torrential rain. In January, more than 16 inches of rain fell on Auckland’s airport, the landing point for millions of visitors to the country each year and a key transit route to the U.S. More than half of that rain fell on Jan. 27, when more than 2,000 stranded people sheltered overnight at terminal buildings. American Airlines Group Air New Zealand and Qantas Airways were among the carriers that again canceled service into Auckland on Monday as Cyclone Gabrielle began skirting the top of New Zealand’s North Island.

  • Hydrogen to be pumped into main gas pipeline by 2025

    Hydrogen is to be pumped into Britain's main gas pipeline by 2025 as part of a scramble to ditch fossil fuels and move to net zero.