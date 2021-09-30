U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.75
    +31.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,482.00
    +217.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.00
    +119.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.90
    +19.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.67
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.90
    +9.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3435
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8680
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,513.64
    +1,273.02 (+3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.53
    +31.89 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,540.53
    -3.76 (-0.01%)
     

Relief's Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Journal of Wound Care, Indicating Nexodyn(R) AOS Highly Effective Treatment to Support Healing of Hard-to-Heal Leg Ulcers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As an Active Cleanser, Nexodyn(R) AOS Shows Superior Wound Healing Performance Compared to Standard of Care

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"), reported data published in the peer reviewed Journal of Wound Care, indicating that the company's Nexodyn(R) acid-oxidizing solution (AOS), developed with APR's proprietary Tehclo(R) technology, was found to be a highly effective treatment to support wound healing in infected or non-infected hard-to-heal leg ulcers. The data also confirmed the safety and tolerability of Nexodyn(R).

Conducted by Robert Strohal, M.D., Professor and Department Head, Department of Dermatology, Federal Academic Teaching Hospital of Feldkirch, Austria, and colleagues, the open-label, randomized controlled MACAN study was conducted at two centers is Austria. A total of 50 patients were enrolled, with either infected or non-infected hard-to-heal leg ulcers of different etiology. Patients were treated for six weeks either with Nexodyn(R) AOS or standard of care (SOC) wound dressings.

In the patient group treated with Nexodyn(R) AOS, wounds exhibited a faster and more pronounced wound size reduction compared with wounds in the SOC group. Additionally, compared to SOC, the treatment group showed a markedly greater percentage of complete healing of hard-to-heal ulcers by the end of the study period (32% versus 8%, respectively). Furthermore, Nexodyn(R) demonstrated its ability to significantly reduce the wound pH (p<0.0001) and thus promote a faster healing process. In all patients with infected leg ulcers, local infection was overcome more rapidly with Nexodyn(R) AOS treatment. Overall, the efficacy of Nexodyn(R) AOS was found to be not only non-inferior but superior to SOC wound dressings.

"The publication of the MACAN study reconfirms the effectiveness of Nexodyn(R) AOS, developed with our proprietary, globally patented Tehclo(R) nanotechnology platform, versus SOC, providing further evidence of its unique ability to significantly reduce healing time, protect from risk of infection and reduce clinical signs of local infection," stated Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR and President of Relief Europe. "Importantly, the study showed that Nexodyn(R) AOS, with its antimicrobial properties, is able to control infection as a stand-alone treatment and that the reduction of the pH in the wound bed is directly associated with wound healing. Additionally, by restoring the prerequisites of the physiological healing process, use of Nexodyn(R) AOS can meaningfully help to reinitiate chronic wound closure. The published results show that Nexodyn(R) AOS is not only non-inferior, but is, in fact, superior to wound dressing standard of care, clearly establishing Nexodyn(R) AOS, as an important treatment for chronic hard-to-treat wounds."

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief added, "The marked improvement in wound healing reported in the MACAN study also bodes well for APR-TD011, developed with the same Tehclo(R) platform as Nexodyn(R) AOS, which is designed as a complete treatment for epidermolysis bullosa (EB) patients to prevent or reduce skin lesion infections and inflammation through modulation of the wound microenvironment to support a faster physiological wound healing. APR TD-011 was granted Orphan Drug Designation and may become an important treatment option for the estimated 250,000 EB patients worldwide."

About Nexodyn(R) Acid-Oxidizing Solution (AOS)

Nexodyn(R) Acid-Oxidizing Solution (AOS) is a Tehclo(R)-based product proven to restart wound healing in stalled wounds by creating the ideal microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process. A wealth of evidence and real-world experience consistently show accelerated closure with reduced infection rates and less wound-associated pain.

Nexodyn(R) AOS is a solution with three main features: highly pure and stabilized hypochlorous acid (HClO >95% of free chlorine species), acidic pH (2.5 - 3.0) and high Reduction-Oxidation Potential (ORP 1.000 - 1.200 mV). The product is a sprayable solution with ancillary antimicrobial properties intended for use in the debridement, irrigation, cleansing and moistening of acute and chronic wounds (e.g., diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and vascular ulcers), post-surgical wounds, burns and other lesions. The product is certified in the European Union as a Class III medical device.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH bring a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666218/Reliefs-Subsidiary-APR-Applied-Pharma-Research-Reports-Data-Published-in-Journal-of-Wound-Care-Indicating-NexodynR-AOS-Highly-Effective-Treatment-to-Support-Healing-of-Hard-to-Heal-Leg-Ulcers

Recommended Stories

  • Editas Medicine Stock Plunges As CRISPR Gene-Editing Drug Fails To Impress

    Editas said Wednesday its CRISPR treatment led to meaningful improvements for one patient with a genetic disorder, but EDIT stock tumbled.

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

    Catching the coronavirus is often discussed in terms of black and white: You either get the disease or don't, and get sick or don't, recover or perish. But there is a middle ground as well: An estimated 10 to 30% of people who catch COVID—even previously super-healthy people who catch a mild case—become ill and never recover. They are called "Long Haulers" and have "Long COVID," the symptoms of which can be debilitating and life-ruining. A recent survey from the UK's Office for National Statisti

  • FDA Leans Toward Authorizing Moderna Booster at a Half Dose

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine, satisfied that it’s effective in shoring up protection, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza S

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • SNGX: CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in Non-Human Primates…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:SNGX READ THE FULL SNGX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update CiVax™ Shows Protective Effects Against SARS-CoV-2 Variant in NHP On September 28, 2021, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced the publication of pre-clinical immunogenicity studies for CiVax™, the company’s heat-stable COVID-19 vaccine candidate ( To et al., 2021 ). CiVax™ is composed of a recombinant pre-fusion

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • Walgreens Said to Weigh Takeover of Evolent Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is weighing an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc., the health-care group that has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Evolent rose as much as 18% on the news. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the

  • A man fell off his bike in the woods and needed lifesaving surgery. An ER doctor happened to be cycling by.

    Todd Van Guilder knew he was in trouble the second he flew off his bike during a ride along the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails in central Minnesota. He sat up to brush himself off and saw white spots in his vision, he said. When he closed his eyes and reopened them, the spots turned to a solid wall of bright white light.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "My buddy who had been riding in front of me came back and asked

  • AT&T to require COVID vaccines for 90,000 of its union workers

    AT&T has become one of the largest employers in the U.S. to mandate vaccines for a significant number of frontline workers.

  • Retired doctor's license suspended after state found she mailed fake vaccine exemption forms: 'Let freedom ring!'

    Over the summer, an anonymous tipster reached out to the Connecticut Department of Public Health with an alarming complaint. Sue McIntosh, a retired physician, was mailing fake coronavirus vaccine and mask exemption forms to those who reached out and followed her instructions, the person reported.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. All a requester had to do, the tipster wrote, was send McIntosh a stamped and self-addresse

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Click here for accessing Benzinga's FDA Calendar Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 28) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In

  • New York says vaccine mandate for health care workers convinced most holdouts to get the shot

    New York says vaccine mandate for health care workers convinced most holdouts to get the shot

  • Booster shot side effects similar to previous COVID doses

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say side effects from a COVID-19 booster shot appear to be similar to those after receiving a second dose.

  • 40 Ways You're Ruining Your Heart, Say Doctors

    What could be worse than a broken heart? The fact that you may be doing the breaking. According to the CDC, heart disease is the number one killer of Americans every year—accounting for one in every four deaths—many of them preventable. You can make easy changes to your lifestyle to reduce your risk. Here are 40 things you've probably been doing that hurt your heart—and what you can do to make it better. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You

  • After Lilly’s Selloff, Citi Declares the Stock a Buy

    Lilly shares were among the best-performing in the drug industry this year until August. A selloff since then gives investors an entry point, Citi says.