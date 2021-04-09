U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6550
    +0.3910 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,147.21
    +159.36 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Religious Liberty Expert Warns Against President Biden’s Transparent Attempt to Pack, Influence Supreme Court

First Liberty Institute
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden today issued an Executive Order creating the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States that includes examining packing the court. The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute:

Preserving the independence of the judiciary is essential to preserving our constitutional democracy. As Democrats have said, changing the court is a “needless, futile, and utterly dangerous abandonment of constitutional principle.” This is an attempt by the Radical Left to politicize the Supreme Court to advance their political ideology. The last thing we need in this country right now is a Supreme Court coup.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453


