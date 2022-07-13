U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,947.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,790.50
    +11.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.73
    +0.89 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.10
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.33 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1911
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0790
    +0.2570 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,737.79
    +25.38 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.59
    -4.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.80
    -67.06 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New US Contracts and New Sales Partnership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RQHTF
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a new sales partnership to access over 500 physicians and more than 100,000 eligible patients in the US Mountain and Pacific regions. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed new contracts with two physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic (RHC) to add over 4,000 new patients in 2022.

“We are pleased to be adding two new physician practices and a Rural Health Clinic as clients,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “These three clients are expected to add over 4,000 patients to our platform in 2022, at an average revenue of $50 per patient per month at 75% gross margin. We are also very excited to have signed an agreement with a new sales partner who will give us access to over 500 physicians and more than 100,000 patients with eligible chronic conditions. This partnership is expected to greatly expand Reliq’s client base in the US Mountain and Pacific states. The Company expects to add more than 20,000 patients to the platform over the next 12 months through this partnership, at an average revenue of $50 per patient per month (at 75% gross margin). We have already begun onboarding patients for the first client acquired through this partnership. As previously disclosed, the Company expects the second half of 2022 to be a period of rapidly accelerating growth. Reliq remains on track to have over 100,000 patients on our iUGO Care platform by December 31, 2022.”

Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Stock market faces inflation test Wednesday: Here are ‘good, bad and ugly’ scenarios

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationBuyers of 35 projects across 22

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today

    After a three-week rally, investors are selling these tech stocks ahead of Wednesday's report on the Consumer Price Index.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed Before Key US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- American equity futures edged higher Wednesday while stocks in Europe dipped in cautious trading dominated by a dimming economic outlook and an anxious wait for data that may show US inflation at a fresh four-decade high.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great Resignat

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Endo Moving Toward Bankruptcy Filing Without Opioid Settlement Deal

    Without a deal with opioid plaintiffs after years of negotiations, the pharmaceutical company is considering filing for bankruptcy as a means to restructure its more than $8 billion of debt and thousands of outstanding lawsuits, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger doubles down on crypto trash talk, saying it’s ‘almost insane to buy this stuff or trade in it’

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman told the Australian Financial Review that people should follow his lead and avoid digital currencies: “Crypto is an investment in nothing.”