Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract to Provide its iUGO Care Platform to Over 1,500 Patients in the US Virgin Islands

Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that through its partnership with digiiMED it has signed a new contract to provide its iUGO Care platform and Care Management Services to over 1,500 patients through Rural Health Clinics in the US Virgin Islands.

“We are delighted to be expanding our deployments with digiiMED into the US Virgin Islands,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We will be providing our iUGO Care software platform and Care Management Services to over 1,500 patients in the US Virgin Islands (USVI) through the local Rural Health Clinics (RHCs). The RHCs will use iUGO Care to monitor their chronic disease patients in order to prevent complications that can lead to hospitalization or death. The number of deaths in the USVI attributed to chronic disease has increased by over 30% in the last decade, so there is an urgent need for tools that will enable a more proactive, preventative approach to healthcare in this community. The RHCs will also use our Behavioural Health Integration module to support patients with mental health concerns. Behavioural Health programs are not currently widely available in the USVI, so our iUGO Care platform will significantly improve access to care for these vulnerable patients. Onboarding will begin this month and is expected to be completed in November. The Company will receive an average revenue of $40 per patient per month for this deployment. This contract clearly demonstrates the demand for Reliq’s unique software and services across a wide range of clinical applications and geographies.”

About digiiMED
digiiMED is a digital medicine services company devoted to connecting patients with healthcare providers anytime, anywhere. digiiMED works with clinical providers and patients throughout Puerto Rico and Latin America. Learn more at http://www.digiimed.com.

Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.


