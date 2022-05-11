U.S. markets open in 5 hours

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 8 New Contracts to Onboard Patients in CA, MI, NV and TX, Adds MiUGO Patient Portal to iUGO Care RTM

Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • RQHTF
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed new contracts with six physician practices and two home health agencies that are expected to onboard over 5,000 new patients from California, Michigan, Nevada and Texas to the Reliq platform in 2022. The Company also announced that it has incorporated the MiUGO patient portal in its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) module to facilitate symptom reporting for musculoskeletal and respiratory patients.

“Under the new Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) billing codes introduced this year, physicians can now collect qualitative data from musculoskeletal and respiratory patients,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Using the MiUGO patient portal, patients with arthritis, asthma and other eligible musculoskeletal and respiratory conditions can complete daily surveys to document pain levels, fatigue, mobility issues, wheezing, interrupted sleep due to pain or shortness of breath, and other key health metrics. This allows patients and clinicians to determine the impact of prescribed therapies on the patient’s ability to perform typical activities of daily life. Self assessment surveys are a critically important tool for measuring and monitoring the progression of musculoskeletal and respiratory disease. The iUGO Care RTM module also uses specialized connected devices to monitor medication adherence and provide automated medication reminders. Medication compliance correlates strongly with reduced hospital admissions, improved health outcomes and better patient-reported quality of life.”

The Company has signed 8 new contracts with six physician practices and two home health agencies that are expected to onboard over 5,000 new patients in California, Michigan, Nevada and Texas to the Reliq platform in 2022. Onboarding will begin next month and is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year. The contracts are expected to generate an average revenue of over $60 per patient per month at 75% gross margin.

Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.


