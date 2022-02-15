U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.75
    +50.75 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,765.00
    +294.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,480.00
    +227.00 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.80
    +25.40 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.90
    -2.56 (-2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.90
    -10.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.41 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.61
    -0.75 (-2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6030
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,947.14
    +1,841.26 (+4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.50
    +52.29 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.31
    +59.72 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Agreements to Add over 10,000 Musculoskeletal and Respiratory Condition Patients in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RQHTF
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed implementation plan agreements with current clients that are expected to add over 10,000 new patients to the platform this year, leveraging the new Medicare Remote Therapeutic Monitoring billing codes for patients with musculoskeletal or respiratory conditions.

“As previously disclosed, for 2022 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have expanded their virtual care reimbursement programs to include Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM),” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Five new billing codes for RTM were introduced on January 1, 2022. This is consistent with the trend CMS has established over the past four years towards increased reimbursement for virtual care programs that can decrease healthcare costs by reducing hospitalizations and ER visits. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring allows clinicians to provide ongoing in-home treatment and monitoring for patients with musculoskeletal and respiratory conditions. RTM involves having patients use medical devices that collect non-physiological data such as therapy/medication adherence and therapy/medication response, and also allows for patient self-reporting of key metrics such as pain level, mobility, nighttime waking due to breathing difficulties, etc. The new RTM codes have increased the eligible patient population for our primary care clients by over 50% and allow orthopaedic and respiratory specialists to use Reliq’s iUGO Care platform to improve patient care and generate new revenue streams for their specialty practices. The new RTM codes have increased Reliq’s target patient population by over 20 million eligible patients. We expect to begin onboarding RTM patients with our existing clients later this month. Based on current implementation plans we expect to add a minimum of 10,000 new RTM patients this year through our current clients alone at an average revenue of $40 per patient per month.”

Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's Vale drops $1.2 billion claim in Steinmetz dispute

    Brazilian mining company Vale SA has dropped a $1.2 billion claim against individuals and entities linked to Israeli-born billionaire Beny Steinmetz, the miner said in a statement on Monday. Vale and Steinmetz have been locked in a multi-pronged legal battle for years resulting from a failed mining joint venture in Guinea. At the heart of the dispute is whether Steinmetz's mining group, BSGR, obtained the rights to the Simandou iron ore deposit in that nation by fraudulent means, charges which Steinmetz has denied.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise on Russia Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. futures rose Tuesday after a report fueled optimism that Russia is de-escalating tensions with Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsAll sectors in Europe’s Stoxx 60

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between W

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures muted after Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks were little changed in post-market trading Monday as investors continued to weigh the escalating threat of Russian military action against Ukraine and the prospect of swifter monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.