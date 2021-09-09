Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day

U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Virtual Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day taking place Thursday, September 16th, 2021 virtually.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 10:30 AM PT. Dr. Crossley will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. “I am eager to inform investors of how Reliq is advancing virtual healthcare through its powerful iUGO Care platform at the Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day,” said Dr. Crossley.

This year’s Gravitas Health Reimagined Investor Day will feature several leaders in the healthcare space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conference Details
Event: Gravitas Health Reimagined (virtual)
Format: Presentation
Date: Thursday, September 16th, 2021
Time: 8:30AM PT – 1:00PM PT
Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VJvwUZA4ROKmF03Swjux-Q

The Company would also like to announce that it has renewed its engagement with Jack Marks and Octagon Media Corp., an affiliated company of Wall Street Reporter (together “Octagon”), for a six month term to deliver a digital media advertising campaign coupled with an investor marketing program. As compensation, Octagon will receive two payments of US$62,500.

Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Dr. Lisa Crossley”
CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Company Contact
Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

US Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.


