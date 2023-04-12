Relish Announces Partnership with GIACT to Enhance Supplier Onboarding

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relish, a B2B app development and platform company, has announced a new partnership with GIACT, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, to validate bank information during the supplier data onboarding and cleansing processes.

"Partnering with GIACT is a significant milestone for Relish," said Ryan Walicki, Relish CEO. "By integrating GIACT's proven solutions, we are able to provide our customers with enhanced capabilities to validate and authenticate bank information, making the supplier data onboarding and cleansing process faster, more efficient, and more secure than ever before."

GIACT's gVERIFY and gAUTHENTICATE solutions help organizations to verify and authenticate bank information in real time, reducing the risk of fraud and non-payment. By integrating these solutions within Relish Data Assure, customers can seamlessly validate supplier bank information, helping to minimize risk and ensure compliance.

About Relish

Relish is a user-first B2B app development and platform company designed to extend enterprise applications to maximize investment, protect against third-party risk, validate supplier data, automate invoicing, and help teams across industries, company sizes, and digital maturity manage information, tasks, and processes.

About GIACT

GIACT, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, provides real-time data analytics and customer intelligence solutions that help businesses mitigate risk and improve conversions. Its solutions enable organizations to authenticate and verify identities, detect, and prevent fraud, and manage compliance.

