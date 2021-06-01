U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.75
    +21.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,774.00
    +261.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,736.00
    +49.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.20
    +20.60 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    +2.25 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.70
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    28.54
    +0.53 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2232
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    +0.0510 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    -0.07 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4156
    -0.0055 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6410
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,168.65
    -621.79 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.67
    -51.74 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.72
    +82.11 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

Relmada Therapeutics Announces Participation in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)
Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link:
https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/rlmd/1853145

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Our experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2564
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
Relmada@FischTankPR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-announces-participation-in-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301302650.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • AMC leads 'meme stocks' higher after $230 million capital raise

    The company said it would issue 8.5 million shares to Mudrick Capital, its latest share sale this year it cashes in on a 1,150% jump in its stock in 2021. The firm said it would use the proceeds to invest in its existing theaters, which are set to benefit from a recovery in demand as more states lift COVID restrictions on social gatherings. Sentiment around AMC was also supported by strong weekend box office collections in North America, led by John Krasinski's post-apocalyptic thriller "A Quiet Place Part II", one of the first major theatrical releases since last year.

  • Australian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 billion cash to investors

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's big banks are likely to return a record $15 billion or more of cash to investors over the next two years, with investors betting Commonwealth Bank will move first and helping drive shares of the top lender to all-time highs. Commonwealth Bank and its smaller rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp have made a remarkable comeback, from being shamed in a public inquiry and shunned by investors three years ago to being sought-after investments now. The banks have come out of the COVID-19 crisis relatively unscathed as Australia has kept the pandemic under control and its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy has hummed along.

  • Top Glove's $1 billion HK listing stalls, in latest blow from U.S. import ban -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top Glove Corporation's plan to list in Hong Kong and raise up to $1 billion has been delayed as the world's largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a U.S. import ban on its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The delay is another setback to the Malaysian company from a ban on imports on its products imposed in July by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) citing forced labour practices. Top Glove, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, flagged in April it would sell 793.5 million shares in the listing, half what it proposed in its application to the Hong Kong bourse in February.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    DUBAI/PARIS (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways and Airbus declined to comment.

  • France to set up 3 billion euro company support fund

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will set up a new 3 billion euro ($3.67 billion) fund to support mid-sized and large companies as they emerge from the coronavirus crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. "The aim is not to dilute shareholders, it's not the state's role to become French companies' main shareholder," Le Maire told a news conference. "Our aim is to ensure the transition from the crisis so companies can rebound," Le Maire said.

  • Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Daimler has agreed to pay Nokia for using its patents, ending a row that highlighted a battle between tech and car companies over royalties for key technologies. Nokia, which makes 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in licensing revenues every year, and carmaker Daimler had sued each other in German courts in recent years, with mixed results. Tech firms want automakers to pay royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars, but the latter say their suppliers should pay instead, which could reduce the fees for patent holders.

  • Ethereum extends gains to rise 8%; bitcoin firms

    Cryptocurrency Ethereum extended gains to rise more than 8% on Monday to $2,587 but remained 40% below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month. In the latest salvo against the cryptocurrency, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said much of the trading was speculative.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • AMC Raises $230.5 Million of Equity in Plan to ‘Go on Offense’

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rose in premarket trading, extending last week’s rally, after raising $230.5 million in new equity as it pledged to “go on offense” with acquisitions.The movie theater operator, which has become a poster child for retail traders, jumped 17% to $30.60 as of 8:15 a.m. in New York after entering a purchase agreement with New York-based Mudrick Capital Management to sell 8.5 million shares of common stock at $27.12 apiece. The stock closed at $26.12 before the holiday weekend.Read more: AMC Embrace of Day-Trader Crowd Fuels Dizzying Monthly GainAMC plans to use the cash proceeds from the sale for acquisitions of additional theater leases, as well as investments into AMC’s existing theaters, the company said in a statement. It is in discussions with multiple landlords of theaters formerly operated by Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said.Mudrick Capital has made big bets on AMC in the past, helping the movie theater chain as it pushed through the pandemic. In January, the firm entered into an agreement to buy $100 million of new secured bonds in exchange for a commitment fee equal to about 8 million AMC shares. The deal also called for Mudrick to exchange $100 million of AMC bonds due 2026 for about 13.7 million shares.Read More: Mudrick Capital Gains $200 Million on AMC, GameStop BetsThe latest deal with Mudrick may help the company reduce rent and other operating expenses if it’s able to enter into new lease agreements. AMC has been negotiating with its landlords to amend terms of certain leases and avoid a potential cash crunch through the height of the pandemic.“With this agreement with Mudrick Capital, we have raised funds that will allow us to be aggressive in going after the most valuable theatre assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities,” Aron said in the statement.This sale is the latest of several equity financings conducted by AMC during its meteoric rise this year. It follows the completion of an at-the-market offering in May and a bankruptcy-avoiding financing in January. Tuesday’s deal represents just 1.7% of AMC’s public float as of May 13, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates share price move in the second paragraph and adds more details throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Euro zone inflation jumps past ECB target in May

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation surged past the European Central Bank's elusive target in May, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now but may face a backlash from irate consumers. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 2% in May from 1.6% in April, driven by higher energy costs to its fastest rate since late 2018 and above the ECB's aim of "below but close to 2%", data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

  • Cathay Pacific hiring more local pilots despite travel slump

    (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has resumed recruiting pilots with residency rights in the territory as part of medium- to long-term planning, the airline said on Tuesday, despite having much of its fleet parked due to the pandemic. The move, which came just weeks after Cathay said it would close a pilot base in Canada and hours before the airline on Tuesday evening said it would proceed with plans to shut its pilot bases in Australia, points to a move away from a long-term strategy of employing many expatriates. Last year Cathay closed its regional arm Cathay Dragon, putting hundreds of pilots out of work, many of them citizens and permanent residents in Hong Kong.

  • Singapore-Listed Blockchain Firm Buys Crypto Staking Platform Moonstake

    Through its 100% ownership of Moonstake, OIO will receive a commission of up to 0.5% of staking assets.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Bitcoin’s Easing Volatility Sends Bullish Signal for Some

    (Bloomberg) -- A lull in Bitcoin’s wild swings in recent days has been taken by some as a tentative sign the fragile digital currency could recover.The world’s largest cryptocurrency was little changed at $36,425 as of 6:45 a.m. in New York on Tuesday, following two straight sessions of gains.Swings in the price -- as measured by the spread between its daily high and low -- have fallen to their lowest since the beginning of the year, despite reports over the weekend that U.S. financial authorities are preparing to take a more active role in regulating the crypto market. Bitcoin’s 10-day volatility fell back to 106% from a high of nearly 162% on May 24.“Despite another set of ‘negative headlines’ Bitcoin actually rose $2,000 over the weekend,” wrote Tom Lee, co-founder of independent research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC in a note to clients. “I can’t help but view this as reinforcing the likelihood Bitcoin has bottomed, given bad news is not creating new lows.”Lee sees Bitcoin exceeding $125,000 before the end of the year, but is watching for a rise above $40,000 as a sign the digital currency has seen its lows for 2021.Bitcoin SlumpCryptocurrencies have experienced a torrid few months, with Bitcoin at one stage more than halving from its mid-April high on concerns about regulation from the likes of the U.S. and China and questions about the toll of its energy requirements on the environment. Prominent digital currency advocate and Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk even went so far as to stop accepting Bitcoin as payment for vehicles.“Crypto is a tough gig right now, the tape is messy, and Bitcoin could easily break hard one way or the other,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note.On Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined the chorus of central bankers casting doubt on Bitcoin following its latest surge and slide. The governor of Sweden’s central bank said on Monday that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to dodge regulatory oversight.Read more: Bitcoin Is Unlikely to Escape Regulation, Riksbank Governor SaysStill, some see the weekend’s relative calm as a sign that prices could recover, even as Bitcoin’s questionable environmental profile has eroded the argument that the token is bound to lure more mainstream investment. It has risen about 20% from its May low just above the $30,000 level.“As regulators engage there may be some unnerving headlines for the market, but engagement is a medium term positive for institutional adoption,” said Jonathan Cheesman, head of over-the-counter and institutional sales at crypto derivatives exchange FTX. “There are some tentatively positive signs at least that the worst fears haven’t become a reality.”(Updates price, adds context.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global company tax could bring EU multi-billion-euro windfall

    The European Union could get an extra 50 billion euros in tax from multinational companies if there is agreement in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on a minimum global effective corporate tax of 15%, a study showed. The report, prepared by the EU Tax Observatory for European institutions, said the revenue would more than triple to 170 billion euros if the agreed global minimum tax rate were 25%. The United States proposed in May a minimum tax rate of 15%, a level backed by many EU countries, and seen as the more likely compromise level than a much higher rate of 25%.

  • Bitcoin Rejected Near $38K After Two-Day Price Gain

    Bitcoin's range play continues even as short-term price indicator turns bullish.

  • DCG’s Barry Silbert: ‘Dogecoin Is Overvalued’

    The Dogecoin price may be finishing May off its highs for the month, but it has still been a rock star asset after advancing more than 6,000% year-to-date.