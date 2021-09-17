U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.25
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.50
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.10
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.16
    -0.45 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1786
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.88
    +0.70 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9700
    +0.2520 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,466.09
    -632.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.32
    -29.97 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.37
    +12.89 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Relmada Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada, will present at the annual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit, on September 21, 2021, at 12:25 pm ET.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)
Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/rlmd/2780365

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar. An archived replay of the event will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the presentation.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of MDD. The ongoing RELIANCE Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as the first rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid, robust and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo in all tested measures of depression. The Phase 2 study also confirmed the very favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics profile of REL-1017 observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Our experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, the Company is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and derivates molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2564
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
relmada@fischtankpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-present-at-oppenheimer-fall-healthcare-life-sciences-and-medtech-summit-301379487.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Moderna Winning on Vaccine Efficacy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) hold the top spots in the coronavirus vaccine market. It reported efficacy of 85% against severe disease in clinical trials. One in particular suggests Moderna may be the best at keeping people out of the hospital.

  • The FDA Is Likely To Sign Off On Covid Boosters — With Some Caveats For Pfizer, Moderna

    Booster shots could expand the opportunity for Covid vaccine stocks like Pfizer and Moderna by $3 billion to $4 billion in the U.S. alone.

  • Sanofi Is Finally Catching Up. How a Covid Vaccine Could Lift the Stock.

    Sanofi’s Covid vaccine is now in its Phase 3 trial, and the pharmaceutical company says results could come by the end of the year.

  • 3 Explosive Biotech Stocks That Could 10X in 10 Years

    A key reason why many people invest in biotech companies is that they expect them to grow much larger. Here's why they chose BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS). Zhiyuan Sun (BioNTech): In the past year, BioNTech shares have more than quintupled on investor enthusiasm surrounding its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, developed jointly with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Should Pfizer Investors Worry About Tomorrow's FDA Meeting?

    Tomorrow is a big day for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will review its latest request. The coronavirus vaccine leader is asking for the authorization of its booster shot.

  • 2 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In the past 10 years, the pharmaceutical industry's performance has lagged well behind that of the broader market. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceutical Index ETF, an industry benchmark, is up by 107% in the past decade, less than half what the S&P 500 has returned in the same period. It could be that investors are worried about a complete overhaul of the entire healthcare industry, which has been the goal of several prominent U.S. politicians.

  • It’s Crunch Time for Booster Shots as FDA Committee Meets

    Members are to vote on whether trial data support approval of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months after people received their second shot.

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

    New data from Moderna Inc's large COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the protection it offers wanes over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a news release on Wednesday. "This is only one estimate, but we do believe this means as you look toward the fall and winter, at minimum we expect the estimated impact of waning immunity would be 600,000 additional cases of COVID-19," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said on a conference call with investors. Hoge did not project how many of the cases would be severe, but said some would require hospitalization.

  • Why The Future Is Cloudy For This Aerie Pharmaceuticals Drug As Shares Plummet

    Aerie Pharmaceuticals missed the mark in a dry-eye disease test, leading AERI stock to plummet to a 10-month low Thursday.

  • Moderna Says Higher Infection Risk After One Year Supports Covid Boosters

    “The increased risk of breakthrough infections” in people vaccinated last year “illustrates the impact of waning immunity and supports the need for a booster,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

  • PsyBio Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics Exchange Traded Fund

    PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel, bespoke, and psycho-targeted therapeutics to potentially improve mental and neurological health, today announced that it has been included in AdvisorShares Psychedelics Exchange Traded Fund (the "ETF").

  • The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Boosters, FDA Study Says

    As many of us discovered over the last year, COVID vaccines come with their fair share of side effects, from headaches to swelling in your arm. These reactions are typically both more common and more intense following second vaccine doses, because "your immune system recognizes the virus spike protein from the first dose of the vaccine and mounts a stronger response," GoodRX reports. But while side effects are a normal sign that your body is building protection, intense vaccine reactions have de

  • Moderna Says It's "Wrestling" With This Question About Future Shots

    After months of speculation, President Joe Biden announced in August that COVID-19 boosters would be made available to the general public pending approval. The decision immediately sparked a debate among health experts and officials who claimed that the additional shots may not be necessary for everyone just yet. Ongoing research has provided some answers, including how those who are highly vulnerable might benefit from a booster if they received the Pfizer vaccine. But according to Stephen Hoge

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.

  • Pfizer cites 'totality' of clinical data in bid for COVID-19 booster approval

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker said the "totality" of clinical data indicates that people who are at least 16 years old and were vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot that it developed with BioNTech SE should get a booster after six months. In a

  • Could Top-Rated BioNTech Score Again As FDA Preps To Debate Boosters?

    BioNTech stock popped Wednesday after the FDA released Pfizer's argument in support of offering Covid booster shots.

  • Moderna's Case for a COVID-19 Booster Shot: Its Vaccine Protection Wanes by 36% After 12 Months, According to a New Study

    In a preprint study, the company announced the latest results from its ongoing study of vaccine efficacy

  • British study to test mixed COVID-19 vaccine dose schedules in children

    A British study will look into the immune responses of children to mixed schedules of different COVID-19 vaccines as officials try to determine the best approach to second doses in adolescents given a small risk of heart inflammation. Children aged 12-15 in Britain will be vaccinated from next week, while those aged 16-17 have been eligible for shots since August. However, while the children will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, officials have said that advice about second doses will be given at a later date, while more data is gathered.

  • IBD 50 Stock Moderna Gains On New Data Supporting Its Booster Case

    Moderna stock jumped Wednesday after the company said new data support a Covid booster shot at eight months.

  • U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 382,294,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 461,117,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 381,453,265 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 14 out of 458,771,465 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.