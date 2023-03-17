U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Relmada Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 23, 2023

·3 min read

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The company will host a corporate update conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)
Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

Live Conference Call & Webcast:

Toll Free: 

877-407-0792

International: 

201-689-8263

Conference ID: 

13735262

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1591728&tp_key=cb7f04a9a4

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and select derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of Reliance trial results to demonstrate clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
Relmada@FischTankPR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-march-23-2023-301774784.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

