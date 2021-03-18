Relmada Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 23, 2021
Relmada to host conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The company will host a corporate update conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
Live Conference Call & Webcast:
Toll Free:
877-407-0792
International:
201-689-8263
Conference ID:
13717689
Webcast:
About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Our experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.
Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2564
tim@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
relmada@fischtankpr.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-march-23-2021-301250638.html
SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.