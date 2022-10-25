U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Reltime hires Eminova Partners to fast-track Web3 to global markets, partners and investors

·5 min read

Disruptive Web3 and Metaverse technology company from the Nordics is going global with ambitious plans

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime AS is pleased to have forged a strategic collaboration with leading Nordic corporate finance boutique Eminova Partners AB, which acts as its financial adviser. Gearing up for global expansion, the Oslo-headquartered company is seeking to attract local, regional and global partners and investors. Reltime leverages its trailblazing technology, ecosystem and trusted partnerships to help create an inclusive New World for everyone, everywhere.

"Eminova Partners is assisting us with expanding our game-changing company's international shareholder base and fuelling our global growth journey," says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. "In order to become a leading player all over the world, we are focussed at attracting purpose-driven expansion capital. This will enable us to rapidly scale up and increase the pace of adoption of our unique Web3 financial ecosystem on all continents. Reltime is continuing building out our core infrastructure and onboarding new strategic partners in order for them to launch their own, unique, Web3 financial platforms for the benefit of their growing customer base. Reltime is creating long-term value not only for today but also for tomorrow's generations."

"Reltime shares our Nordic surety and trust, accountability, and responsibility hand-in-hand," says David Ahlroth, CEO, Eminova Partners. "As Reltime is rapidly scaling up its state-of-the-art Web3 and Metaverse B2B2C financial technology and B2B2C partnerships globally, we are assisting the game-changing company with securing new purpose-driven investors. Reltime has invested 300,000 development hours and four years of hard work to get to where the company is today. We are therefore very pleased to be strategically collaborating with this global frontrunner and game changer from the Nordics."

Reltime is disrupting a multi-trillion-dollar industry, eliminating the middleman, completely. Taking technology, innovation and user experience to the next level, Reltime:       

  • is experiencing high demand for its white-label, three-week FastTrack to Web3 and global Web3 financial platform, with a rapidly-growing pipeline of deals world-wide;         

  • is a first-mover B2B2C fintech for good company with a scalable business model operating in fast-growing Web3 and Metaverse markets;

  • is committed to becoming the leading, preferred and trusted financial Web3 and Metaverse partner for people and businesses anywhere in the world;       

  • has built its proprietary technology from the bottom up, including eKYC;       

  • is building a series of next-generation Decentralised Exchanges (DEX) for global commodity trading, precious metals, fairtrade, land acquisition, sports clubs and other uses, with the added ability to offer IDOs and IGOs (Initial Decentralised and Gaming Offerings);       

  • is developing and will be launching Reltime's next-generation Web3 Metaverse biometric payment card with digital ID and cold storage in collaboration with Nasdaq-listed IDEX Biometrics ASA;       

  • is continuously building new, state-of-the-art, easy-to-use, low-cost PayTech, RegTech, Web3 and Metaverse solutions for financial and non-financial (B2B2C) partners in every corner of the world.

Seeing is believing: if you would like to have a personal live demonstration to review how Reltime works, a virtual or face-to-face meeting can be arranged upon request.

About Reltime
Reltime has built the world's first global Web3 financial ecosystem on top of Reltime's proprietary Layer 1, Proof of Authority blockchain. The company is leading a growing, global family of people, merchants and businesses large and small, taking back control of their finances, identity and assets in a whole new way. Reltime believes in putting financial power squarely in the hands of people and businesses in a decentralised, easy, seamless, real-time and low- to no-cost way—dramatically reducing the cost of financial transactions. It envisions making Web3, Metaverse and decentralised finance the new normal for billions of people as well as millions of merchants and businesses world-wide. Reltime offers a unique gateway to companies wishing to enter the Web3, Metaverse and blockchain space. End-users of Reltime's B2B2C partners can move, lend, borrow, earn, swap, stake, interact, transact and do more with money in and to 150 countries in less than five seconds—bypassing any middleman.
https://reltime.com/reltime-teaser

For any media or investor enquiries, please contact:
Cornelia S. van der Laak, International Relations Officer
Reltime AS
Tel.: +4740769988
cornelia@reltime.com

Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO
Reltime AS
pm@reltime.com

Web site: https://www.reltime.com/
Presentation: https://www.reltime.com/pitch
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi
Telegram: https://t.me/reltimedefiecosystem
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reltime_rtc

About Eminova Partners
Based in Stockholm, Eminova Partners aims at becoming the leading corporate finance adviser within the small and midcap segments. Its team consists of advisers with over 125 years of accumulated experience from various transactions within Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, and Mergers and acquisitions (M&A). With a wide array of contacts across the European financial markets, an innovative hands-on approach and elegant financing solutions, Eminova Partners seeks to build long-term relationships with both investors and clients alike, reaching beyond the Nordic borders. https://eminovapartners.se/en/

For further information, please contact:
Leo Qwarnström
Eminova Partners
leo.qwarnstrom@eminova.se
Tel.: +46721457354

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eminova-partners

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/i/reltime-hires-eminova-partners-to-fast-track-web3-to-global-markets--partners-and-investors,c3105188

Reltime hires Eminova Partners to fast-track Web3 to global markets, partners and investors

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/i/eminova-partners-ab-s-logo,c3105289

Eminova Partners ABâ€™s logo

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reltime-hires-eminova-partners-to-fast-track-web3-to-global-markets-partners-and-investors-301658278.html

SOURCE Reltime AS

