Reltime launches its revolutionary blockchain and ecosystem globally

·3 min read

On first day, over 10,000 first movers from around the world sign up

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime launched its revolutionary global decentralised financial (DeFi) ecosystem today, with over 10,000 people signing up on www.reltime.com.

To celebrate this milestone, Reltime organised a virtual Global Launch Party on Monday morning in the presence of CEO, founder and inventor Frode van der Laak and many of Reltime's first movers.

Reltime is the first blockchain company to have created a unique global platform from scratch, including and offering borderless joint accounts to its users world-wide. Reltime has developed a next-generation, hybrid financial technology and DeFi ecosystem on top of its permissioned, PoA (Proof-of-Authority) blockchain.

Reltime's personal and business users are able to benefit from highly-secure, transparent and fast transaction speeds of 2-3 seconds on average, utilising dApps, smart contracts and other Reltime features such as guaranteed, automatic collateral. Unlike many banking and fintech industry players, the company cuts out the middleman for all its financial services offered on the Reltime platform.

Commenting on the global launch, Frode van der Laak said: "We are excited to have launched our platform today, giving Reltime's users the opportunity to be totally in charge of their own financial services within our ecosystem. Later this month, Reltime will roll-out its services in over 130 counties. Instead of using SWIFT and traditional lending platforms, Reltime is available 24/7/365, allowing personal and business users to interact and transact without any time constraints, and earn on interest)."

Reltime's beta app for iOS and Android currently includes:

  • almost gas-free transaction fees;

  • very easy to send and receive funds to users' phone contacts;

  • settlement time of between 2-3 seconds, on average;

  • Reltime users can offer loans to the Reltime marketplacewith collateral and limited lending risk;

  • peer-to-peer lending and borrowing, whereby users themselves are able to set their own terms, interest rate and collateral (with or without).

  • users having full control over Reltime's services and with whom they wish to interact and communicate;

  • creating joint accounts between two or more users globally and being able to manage the accessibility of such accounts in relation to withdrawals and deposits;

Reltime has created a digital asset called RTO (Reltime Oxygen), which is a stable coin used within the ecosystem.

The firm has listed the RTC token, which plays an important role in Reltime's ecosystem operation. Benefits for RTC owners include:

  • by holding the token, owners can benefit from an Interest reduction if they borrow from anyone within the Reltime ecosystem;

  • receiving dividends on ecosystem earnings, such as transaction and gas fees, interest payments, business-to-business and openAPI services as well as other future revenues.

During Reltime's Global Launch Party, Reltime's CEO announced two additional RTC listings, on P2PB2B and INDOEX. Reltime has already been listed on BitMart and CoinTiger since November and December 2021, respectively. The company successfully carried out an initial exchange offering (IEO) in October 2021 on BitMart.

Each and every newly-registered Reltime user will receive a welcoming reward of RTC 1,000. In addition, Reltime offers a RTC 500 referral reward to users for signing up their friends and family.

Reltime for developers

Reltime's OpenAPI can be used by developers to build their own dApps on top of the Reltime blockchain.Additional features and services will be introduced later this year, such as:

  • the Reltime biometric payment card (anticipated in the third quarter 2022);

  • launching digital financial services for several metaverse platforms (anticipated in the fourth quarter 2022);

  • DeFi FX exchange, Reltime's swap service (a truly cost-reducing micro exchange between different digital assets);

  • a NFT marketplace as well as a number of other dApps on the Reltime blockchain; and

  • Whitelabelling of Reltime's applications.

For media enquiries:

Cornelia S. van der Laak

Chief Communications Officer

Reltime AS

Tel.: +4740769988

cornelia@reltime.com

https://reltime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/r/reltime-launches-its-revolutionary-blockchain-and-ecosystem-globally,c3544019

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reltime-launches-its-revolutionary-blockchain-and-ecosystem-globally-301522581.html

SOURCE Reltime AS

