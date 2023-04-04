Reltime scales its Web3 Financial Services Ecosystem Globally with Microsoft

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime, a global leader in Web3, Layer 1 Proof of Authority Blockchain and Metaverse financial services platform has been selected by Microsoft's Global Startups Program. The organizations will jointly bring Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and next generation financial services to telecom operators, retail chains and neo-banks, globally. Reltime has been accepted at the highest category (`level four') in Microsoft's Global Program, ensuring that the collaboration focusses on driving Reltime's businesses internationally.

Reltime has launched the World's First Layer 1 Proof of Authority and Web3 Financial Services platform with wide range of products (CBDC, Wrapped assets, Non Custodian wallet, Accounts & deposits, Remittance, Payments, Lending, loyalty, KYC, Identity, Forex). All services are settled instantly, available globally and offered to customers operating in B2B/ B2C/ P2P segments. Reltime has developed it's embedded finance platform in-house and owns all the relevant IPs. The platform is already live with customers and helping them to unlock the immense value from Web3 and Metaverse.

"Joining forces with Microsoft gives us valuable access to a global community of customers looking to modernize, globalize and optimize their banking, financial and e-commerce services & apps, unlock immense opportunities from DeFi and Metaverse. It is inspiring to see how commercial teams from both organizations have been swiftly mobilized to engage with global telecom and retail brands. All of this will greatly speed up the onboarding of new customers and partners," said Marlene Julo, Co-Founder and Chairman of Reltime.

About Reltime

Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime has built the World's first global Web3 financial ecosystem on top of its Layer 1 Proof of Authority blockchain. Reltime's platform is based on Web3, Non-Custodian, Digital Fiat supporting both utility and security tokens, for example, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). As a disruptive Global Web3 and Metaverse technology company with Nordic trust and transparency, Reltime is changing the game in the New World of Financial Services and offers cutting-edge financial services to telecommunications, financial service providers, retailers and other trusted brands. With wholly owned subsidiaries in Norway, Lithuania and El Salvador, Reltime has received a global license to hold digital assets on behalf of customers and third parties.

