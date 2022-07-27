U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Reltime secures USD 50 million commitment from GEM Digital Limited

·5 min read

GEM Digital's investment commitment helps scale up world's first global Layer 1, Proof of Authority Web3 financial ecosystem in 150 countries

OSLO, Norway, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime AS is pleased to announce a strategic investment partnership with GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm based in The Bahamas.

Reltime has developed the world's first global Layer 1, Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain and Web3 financial ecosystem. Reltime's goal is by 2025 for 100,000,000 people and enterprises to be financially free and do more with money by sending, receiving, withdrawing, depositing, borrowing, lending, earning, swapping, interacting and transacting on the Metaverses and in the real world.

Accelerating the global uptake, roll-out and optimisation of its Web3 ecosystem, Reltime is offering cutting-edge, white-labelled B2B2C and Web3 embedded finance solutions to partners on all continents. For a 24-page presentation on Reltime, please visit https://reltime.com/pitch.

Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime in Amsterdam

GEM Digital's commitment provides Reltime with the opportunity to scale up following years of game-changing Research and Development (R&D), while bolstering its activities in 150 countries and taking the company to the next level.

With this latest commitment, Reltime intends to launch and further develop new technologies and solutions, including but not limited to:

  1. The world's first Web3 biometric payment card with cold storage and ID (more details will be announced in a separate press release shortly).

  2. Reltime's state-of-the-art Proof of Deposit (PoD) protocol, which provides more secure and safe solutions for safeguarding the financial assets of people and businesses world-wide.

  3. Reltime DEX (Decentralised Exchange) and Reltime NFT Marketplace, which can also be white labelled. Reltime already enables businesses, developers, and others to build and launch new products, services, tokens, marketplaces and NFTs on top of its Layer 1, Proof of Authority blockchain.

  4. FastTrack to Web3, a three-week, white-labelled, custom-built, and all-in-one B2B2C Web3 Banking as a Service (W3BaaS) solution for companies and trusted brands wishing to enter the Web3 embedded finance (blockchain) space.

  5. Reltime's Metaverse SDK (software development kit), allowing companies, developers, and partners to provide Reltime's white-labelled products, services and solutions on different Metaverses.

Reltime will soon commence the off-net integration of its physical, biometric and virtual cards, e-money, BIN and IBAN (SWIFT, SEPA and Faster Payment System (FPS), UK). Further information on Reltime's ecosystem development can be found at https://www.reltime.com/whitepaper (pages 70-72).

Both parties also agreed that GEM's portfolio companies will explore cross-pollination opportunities, capitalising on Reltime's Layer 1, PoA blockchain and Web3 financial ecosystem.

"This global investment commitment represents an enormous opportunity for Reltime to strengthen our mission and vision and gives us a major boost of confidence that we are on the right track," says Marlene Julo, co-founder, Chair, CFO and anchor investor, Reltime. "We envision a world where the power belongs in the hands of the people—regardless of income, background, gender, race, ethnicity, banked, unbanked or underbanked status."

"We warmly welcome GEM on board as our new strategic investment partner, which opens new doors and broadens our global investor base," says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. "Following years of extensive R&D and hard work, Reltime is now ready to scale up and go global, offering unique, disruptive and valuable products and services. The investment commitment will significantly boost our ability to introduce new innovative technologies and solutions to the global marketplace."

About GEM

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

With offices in New York, Paris and The Bahamas and founded in 1991, Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a USD 3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets across the world. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum.

https://www.gemny.com

About Reltime
Reltime is the world's first global, Layer 1, Web3 financial ecosystem. Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime is building a new global financial tribe of people and businesses eager to take back control of their finances. The idea behind Reltime germinated when Frode van der Laak, inventor and co-founder, started to deep-dive into blockchain along with a team of students and a professor at King's College London in 2018.

Reltime's global Web3 financial ecosystem empowers people and businesses world-wide to take back control of their finances. Reltime members are able to send, receive, withdraw, deposit, borrow, lend, earn, swap, interact, transact and open joint accounts within and outside the Web3 financial ecosystem in 150 countries. They can also create their own ecosystem within Reltime. In addition, the company offers disruptive and cutting-edge white-labelled B2B2C and Web3 embedded finance solutions to partners around the world. Individual developers and tech companies are encouraged to create fantastic applications into Reltime's Web3 financial ecosystem, utilising OpenAPI, decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts.

Reltime has listed its RTC token on several global digital asset exchange platforms, including BitMart and CoinTiger, and has subsidiaries in Norway (Conax Technology AS, established in January 2010), Lithuania and El Salvador.
https://reltime.com

#MoreThanMoney

For media enquiries:
Cornelia S. van der Laak
IRO and Director of Partnerships
Reltime AS
Tel.: +4740769988
cornelia@reltime.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reltime_rtc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reltimeecosystem
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi
Telegram: https://t.me/reltimedefiecosystem

For further information, please contact:

Peter Michel Heilmann
CEO
Reltime AS
pm@reltime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/r/reltime-secures-usd-50-million-commitment-from-gem-digital-limited,c3607418

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/reltime-as/i/peter-michel-heilmann-ceo-reltime-as-amsterdam-june9-2022-1,c3073950

Peter Michel Heilmann CEO Reltime AS Amsterdam June9 2022 1

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reltime-secures-usd-50-million-commitment-from-gem-digital-limited-301594092.html

SOURCE Reltime AS

