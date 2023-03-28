Relu® Raises €2 Million Funding to Automate Dental Treatment Planning

LEUVEN, Belgium, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relu is a dental software company building AI algorithms to support the automation of digital dental treatment planning. They raised €2 million seed funding from global dental industry investors, including Dental Innovation Alliance.

A Virtual Patient is an accurate digital replica of the anatomy of the face. Amongst others, it highlights the roots, nerves, sinuses, and facial bones of the patient. ©2023 Relu BV (PRNewsfoto/Relu)

Relu works closely with leading dental software companies to make their software faster and easier to use, with AI. The funding will be used to further advance the AI algorithms that Relu offers to dental software companies and to increase focus on enabling global clients in the EU and US markets.

"Relu and our new investors are a dream team. We are excited to work with such world-class investors who have a deep understanding of the dental industry. They are a perfect fit for the next phase of our company's growth. Together, we can support dental companies across the globe with planning automation of dental treatments, like dental surgery and clear aligners," says Holger Willems, Co-Founder and CEO of Relu.

"At Dental Innovation Alliance, we look for entrepreneurs with a vision to make an outsized impact on the cost and/or quality of care. Relu represents the cutting edge of digital dentistry. As Dental Service Organizations continue to provide better care at lower costs, we anticipate a wave of 3D imaging and advanced treatment planning. Relu's technology, gives DSOs and their clinicians the clarity and insight they need to perform their best, grow their practices, and offer the best care possible," says Doug Brown, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Dental Innovation Alliance.

About Relu

Founded in 2019, Relu has grown to a 15-person team with the vision to make dental treatments better, safer, and faster by empowering existing treatment workflows with AI. Relu collaborates with major dental software companies in the EU, US, and Asia to make these technologies accessible to dentists. Relu is situated in Leuven, Belgium, near the EU's capital, Brussels. Learn more at relu.eu.

Story continues

About Dental Innovation Alliance

Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) is a venture capital firm that funds, advises, and propels the success of early-stage companies building the future of dentistry through technology. Its investor base includes executives and experts from some of the largest and most innovative dental support organizations and other dental businesses. DIA has offices in Boston, Nashville, and Raleigh-Durham. Learn more at www.dialliance.com.

©2023 Relu BV

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038265/Relu.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038266/3950848/Relu_Logo.jpg

Relu Logo (PRNewsfoto/Relu)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relu-raises-2-million-funding-to-automate-dental-treatment-planning-301778732.html

SOURCE Relu