'Rely on their landlines': Yuba, Sutter counties announce opposition to AT&T push to end service obligation

Feb. 28—Pushing back against AT&T's efforts to end its landline service obligation to California, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors and Sutter County Board of Supervisors both voted to submit letters of opposition to the California Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday.

In a notice to customers sent earlier this month, AT&T announced that it submitted an application to the Commission, which, if approved, would remove the company's legal obligation to provide traditional landline phone service in a large portion of its service territory in California, including Yuba and Sutter counties.

At least one telephone company in a specified area is legally required to provide access to telephone service to anyone in its service territory who requests it. This is known as the Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) obligation, which ensures that everyone in California has access to safe, reliable and affordable telephone service.

If its application is approved, AT&T could end landline service in affected communities within six months of approval. However, the company would continue its COLR obligation in areas where no alternative voice services are yet available, such as cellular and/or broadband internet options.

According to Sutter County officials, AT&T is proposing to withdraw as its service responsibility in nearly the entirety of Sutter County without a new designated carrier.

Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said that this decision would have a significant impact on rural areas of the county that do not have the necessary infrastructure to reliably access cell service. This includes East Nicolaus, Live Oak, Meridian, Nicolaus, Rio Oso, Sutter, Trowbridge and Yuba City, but the area surrounding Robbins would not be affected by AT&T's request, officials said.

"Over time, AT&T will stop servicing and maintaining landlines, and there's a chance that in rural areas people will not be able to effectively call emergency services or call 911. Some landlines do work during power outages, so it would take the ability for citizens to rely on their landlines as well," Smith said.

Sutter County officials furthered this sentiment, asserting that a loss of landline services would place rural communities at risk, particularly the elderly, vulnerable or disadvantaged populations. Yuba County would be similarly affected given the number of communities in the foothills that do not have reliable access to cellular or voice over internet services and can be disproportionately impacted by power outages.

"While AT&T states that voice over internet protocol and cell service are adequate alternatives to plain old telephone services, significant concerns from rural county representatives of California and other advocates say otherwise," Broadband Project Manager for Yuba County Ian Scott said. "Particularly when power outages occur, plain old telephone service does not require electricity whereas voice over internet protocol and cell service — which AT&T proposes to replace the service with — actually do require electricity."

AT&T officials have argued that cellular devices could be backed up with batteries for up to 24 hours, but in the event of a power outage, these rural communities can be affected for 72 hours or more, Scott told the Appeal on Wednesday.

"Rural customers have fewer market options to choose quality, affordable telecommunications services to suit the unique needs of our communities. During an emergency, such as a natural disaster or electrical power outage, customers and first responders need reliable access to 911 and 211 service, including the ability to receive alerts and notifications," Yuba County's letter of opposition said.

Scott hopes that by submitting letters, Yuba and Sutter counties will give the California Public Utilities Commission pause for approval when considering AT&T's petition.

The Commission will hold two public forums on March 19 for AT&T customers to provide input on the company's application. The meetings will be held virtually at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc.