The Remain establishment is collapsing before our eyes

The Union Jack, the German and the EU flag fly ahead the arrival of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld near Berlin, on March 29, 2023 - ODD ANDERSEN/AFP

They would overturn the vote with a second referendum. They would lead us back into the European Union. And they would persuade the British that they had made a huge mistake.

Rewind only three years, and the likes of the Confederation of British Industry and the Scottish National Party, along with the fractious People’s Vote coalition, were the leading figures in the Remain establishment.

And now? The People’s Vote campaign collapsed amidst bitter in-fighting, the leading figures in the SNP have been arrested or are under police investigation and, most dramatically of all, the CBI has now fallen apart amid horrific allegation of rape and sexual haressment.

A coincidence? Well, perhaps. And yet on another level, it is all connected. The Remain establishment was spectacularly sanctimonious, lecturing everyone else on their moral duty, while operating on completely different standards behind closed doors.

And now that we are out of the EU, and likely to remain so, its leading figures are completely pointless. A body like the CBI might as well wind itself up. Even if it did manage to clean itself up there is no point to its existence any more.

One by one, the pillars of the pro-EU coalition that at one point promised to realign British politics and society along a Leave vs Rejoin axis have fallen apart.

The People’s Vote campaign that led the charge for another vote to overturn the 2016 referendum fell apart over its finance and strategy. More significantly, the SNP is now embroiled in a financial scandal, with Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested, and now the party’s Treasurer as well. It is now fighting for its political future.

The collapse of the CBI, however, is the most spectacular implosion of all. What started as a few allegations against it director-general Tony Danker, leading to his dismissal, has turned into a far broader scandal, with multiple allegations of rape, sexual misconduct, and bullying, emerging one after the other.

Quite rightly, it was the leading women in the FTSE-100 that led the exodus, and effectively called time on the whole sorry mess. Amanda Blanc of the insurer Aviva was among the first to cancel her company’s membership, swiftly followed by Dame Sharon White of John Lewis, and Alison Rose of NatWest.

By the end of the day more than 50 major companies had either cancelled membership or suspended their engagement with the organisation.

It is ironic that the CBI spent so much time calling for boardrooms to be more diverse and inclusive, without the self-awareness to realise that once it happened its own clubbish, boy’s club culture would no longer be tolerated. But then the Remain establishment, like most cliques, never recognised the huge gulf between the standards it set for everyone else and those it was willing to accept for itself.

The CBI has now mothballed its operation, while it figures out how to clean up its act and relaunch itself. In truth, it would be better off simply winding itself up.

The CBI is a relic of a bygone age. A body that is meant to be setting the standards for the rest of British industry certainly shouldn’t be run like a trucking firm from the 1970s. And, far more significantly, the brand of corporate centrism that the CBI personified died when we voted to leave the EU.

The lobbying corridors of Brussels were the only environment in which is genuinely shone, but the UK is no longer welcome there and won’t be for a long-time.

The Government is no longer interested in what it has to say. And the small group of giant multinationals it represents have very little interest in Britain. In reality, business has lots of voices, depending on whether they are large or small, in tech or finance or manufacturing, or any of a multitude of factors. But no one body can speak for all of them.

Even worse, it has been a long time since the organisation has been led by a real business person. From Tony Danker to Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, to John Cridland to the former Financial Times editor Richard Lambert, it has been led by a succession of journalists, consultants, lobbyists and policy wonks.

You have to go all the way back to Sir Digby Jones who led the organisation from 2001 to 2006 to find anyone with real commercial experience in charge.

As an economist, the CBI’s new director-general Rain Newton Smith should surely recognise that the moment for some creative destruction has surely arrived, and that the best thing she could do would be to preside over the winding up of an organisation that is no longer needed. It would be a lot less difficult than trying to reform or renew it, and a lot more dignified as well.

The broader point is this. The UK has, without question, made a mess of its departure from the EU. It has been far too slow to take advantage of the freedom to break away from its suffocating regulatory embrace – although there are slowly some promising signs such as a far more liberal regime for Artificial Intelligence. But we are out, and we are not likely to ever rejoin now.

There is no longer any point in a nationalist, separatist party that could only make a convincing argument for leaving the UK if we were inside the EU, or to a corporatist relic from the 1970s that only existed to work the lobbying corridors of the Baylermont building to stitch up protectionist deals for the lazy quasi-monopolies that made up the bulk of its members.

Financial or sexual shenanigans may have been the fuse that blew it apart. But the Remain establishment was already long past its sell-by date – and no one will miss it now that it has been decisively consigned to history.