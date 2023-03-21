Remanufactured automotive parts market size to increase by USD 11,021.22 million from 2022 to 2027: Aging vehicle fleet to drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The remanufactured automotive parts market size is forecasted to increase by USD 11,021.22 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the aging vehicle fleet. The worn components of a vehicle should be replaced for optimal safety and comfort. The average age of vehicles has increased, especially in North America and Europe. The number of commercial vehicles in use is also increasing globally. Therefore, there are various opportunities for the suppliers of remanufactured auto parts. For more insights into the market - Download a sample report
The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), component (electrical and electronic parts, engine, transmission, wheels and brakes, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by vehicle type
The passenger cars segment was valued at USD 26,206.32 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. During the forecast period, this segment will account for a significant share of the market growth. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing disposable income of the middle class. The increasing average annual mileage of passenger cars and the focus of owners on regular maintenance and upgrades will create significant growth opportunities for vendors. The focus on R&D, testing, and compliance is also rising, which increases the average life expectancy of passenger vehicles. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Segmentation by geography
North America is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market growth during the forecast period. About half of all vehicles in use in the region are commercial vehicles. The growth of the oil and gas, agriculture sector, mining, and industrial manufacturing sectors have increased the demand for commercial vehicles in North America. In addition, the vehicle leasing and rental businesses in the region are growing rapidly. There is a high demand for ride-hailing, vehicle subscription, and vehicle rental and leasing services in the region owing to supportive government policies. These factors will drive the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.
Get a holistic overview of the remanufactured automotive parts market by industry experts - Download the sample
Vendor analysis
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aer Manufacturing LP, Andre Niermann, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Detroit Diesel Corp., Ford Motor Co., Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc., Motorcar Parts of America Inc., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., Teamec BVBA, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.
What are the key data covered in this remanufactured automotive parts market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the remanufactured automotive parts market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the remanufactured automotive parts market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the remanufactured automotive parts market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of remanufactured automotive parts market vendors
What's New?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!
Related Reports:
Automotive Service Market by Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 - The automotive service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 351.69 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (mechanical services, exterior and structural services, and maintenance services), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and heavy commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Automotive Aftermarket Market by Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 - The automotive aftermarket market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 164.58 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), distribution channel (retailer, wholesale, and distribution), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 11,021.22 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.38
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 50%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Aer Manufacturing LP, Andre Niermann, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Detroit Diesel Corp., Ford Motor Co., Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc., Motorcar Parts of America Inc., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Standard Motor Products Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., Teamec BVBA, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary Market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global remanufactured automotive parts market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
7 Market Segmentation by Component
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Component
7.3 Electrical and electronic parts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Transmission - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Wheels and brakes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Component
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Aer Manufacturing LP
12.4 Andre Niermann
12.5 ATC Drivetrain
12.6 BBB Industries LLC
12.7 Borg Automotive AS
12.8 Cardone Industries Inc.
12.9 Caterpillar Inc.
12.10 Detroit Diesel Corp.
12.11 Jasper Engines and Transmissions
12.12 Marshalls Automotive Machine Inc.
12.13 Motorcar Parts of America Inc.
12.14 Renault SAS
12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.16 Tata Motors Ltd.
12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remanufactured-automotive-parts-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-11-021-22-million-from-2022-to-2027-aging-vehicle-fleet-to-drive-growth---technavio-301776206.html
SOURCE Technavio