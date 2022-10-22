U.S. markets closed

With a remarkable design, the intelligent vehicle OBD2 device -- MUCAR CDE900 is breaking through in the traditional experience.

·2 min read

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle failure is the phenomenon that the car cannot complete its functions normally, such as engine damaged, car oil leakage, lighting system failure and so on. When a problem occurs, the fault light will appear at first on the dashboard. However, it cannot completely define the accurate cause of the fault to repair. Therefore, people usually choose to go to a repair shop and sometimes they need to pay for a high maintenance fee for that.

The intelligent vehicle OBD2 device -- MUCAR CDE900
The intelligent vehicle OBD2 device -- MUCAR CDE900

MUCAR company is now rolling out a brand new product for drivers. MUCAR CDE 900, the intelligent OBD II diagnostic device with large display, intuitive and user-friendly interaction, was suitable with different kinds of diagnostic scenarios. Provides a variety of diagnostic support for locating problems, it presents more intuitive information for the entry-level DIY users.

What's more, MUCAR CDE900 adopts a 4-inches capacitive touch screen, which is larger than other similar products on the market. It reads and operates the data through the touch screen perfectly. And the full OBD II functions were able to identify various vehicle fault codes. In addition to the engine and transmission control unit data, the extended module can also check the ECM, TCM, ABS, SRS electronic system, up to 120 system data flow can be real-time in widescreen display on the basis of graphics, curve and other formats.

MUCAR CDE900 supports 16 languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Russian, Dutch, Hungarian, Slovak, Greek, Romanian, Slovene, Croatian and Polish. And it's compatible with vehicles with OBD II ports after 1996. Also, this device is able to perform comprehensive diagnosis for 94 mainstream vehicle models.

The MUCAR CDE900 has a compact ergonomic design that makes it quite comfortable to use while holding, especially for those who don't want a bulky device. This allows customers to easily carry it anywhere and there is no need for power charging from the vehicle. To view, to communicate, and to share the vehicle status and maintenance experience anytime. If people want to try a different and cost-effective DIY repair experience, special offer as low as $49.90, MUCAR CDE900 is the one.

Aliexpress: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004557156226.html

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eu5X9nVJEKU

Contact
service@mucar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-a-remarkable-design-the-intelligent-vehicle-obd2-device----mucar-cde900-is-breaking-through-in-the-traditional-experience-301656544.html

SOURCE Mucar Tech

