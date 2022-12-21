U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.81
    +59.19 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,385.76
    +536.02 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,721.07
    +173.96 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.94
    +32.92 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    +1.93 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6680
    -0.0160 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2089
    -0.0095 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1330
    +0.4030 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,848.76
    -9.29 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.59
    +1.35 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.81
    +119.19 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

ReMarkets Announces Executive Transition

·2 min read

Founder and CEO Jeff Zeigler Will Retire from the Company

ReMarkets Executive Vice President Jake Player Will be Promoted to CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReMarkets (the "Company"), a provider of lifecycle management solutions for technology assets and a facilitator for the global circular economy, today announced that its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Zeigler, will retire from the Company at the close of 2022. Mr. Zeigler has spent nearly three decades as a successful founder and CEO in the lifecycle management industry.

ReMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/ReMarkets)
ReMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/ReMarkets)

After the successful sale of its European-based business unit, ReMarkets announces an orderly leadership transition.

ReMarkets is proud to announce that Jake Player will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Player has served as Senior Vice President of ReMarkets since joining the company in 2019. He has more than 25 years of industry experience, including serving in leadership roles for Arrow Electronics, TechTurn, and Dell Global Supply Chain.

"With the successful sale of our European-based business unit, this is the right time to execute an orderly leadership transition," said Mr. Zeigler. "The team and I have accomplished many of our goals, including building partnerships with global supply chain manufacturers and suppliers, and building a marketplace for high-quality tech equipment. I'm thrilled that my friend and colleague Jake Player will take the baton and lead ReMarkets into the future."

"I've learned so much having worked with Jeff over the last two decades and am excited to carry out ReMarkets' go-forward strategy," added Mr. Player. "Our team is confident that the stage is set for accelerated growth as we enable the global circular economy, provide differentiated refurbishment capabilities, and expand our sales platform for high-quality tech equipment."

"We want to thank Jeff for his talent, vision, and leadership and are excited that Jake will guide ReMarkets moving forward," said Tom Meredith, Partner at Brightstar Capital Partners, majority owner of ReMarkets. "Jake's played a vital role at the Company, and we're confident his vast experience and long-term industry relationships will benefit ReMarkets and its customers during the Company's next stage of growth."

About ReMarkets

ReMarkets is a provider of lifecycle management solutions for technology assets. The Company provides customers with quality, certified equipment that has been rigorously tested, inspected, and refurbished in our certified facilities. ReMarkets sources high-quality systems, parts, and components directly from manufacturers and service providers to provide the best quality and consistency of inventory. Its rigorous asset recovery process is designed to return products to "like new" condition, ensure the performance and security of the refurbished devices, and guarantee customer satisfaction.

Media Contacts
For ReMarkets:
Joel Dawson
SVP, Human Resources
(913)909-0489
Joel.Dawson@globalresale.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remarkets-announces-executive-transition-301708359.html

SOURCE ReMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management: Here's an Ultra-High-Yield Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) pays one whopper of a dividend. As tempting as that big-time payout might be, investors seeking a monster yield should first consider Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Annaly's business model plays a big role in its outsized dividend yield.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • Stocking Stuffers: 2 Stocks Trading Under $5

    Two stocks that have fallen as much as 95% from last year's highs can be had for just a few bucks. Let's go holiday shopping.

  • Rite Aid stock advances on narrower-than-expected losses in Q3

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Rite Aid.

  • Returns At Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to...

  • Institutional investors in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) see US$220m decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ), it is important to understand...

  • Why Meta and Shopify Popped and Roku Dropped Yesterday

    On a day when many technology and consumer goods stocks are down big, two companies holding up well are Meta (NASDAQ: META) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). The two companies have a symbiotic relationship: To drive sales, Shopify store owners advertise on Meta. Meta closed the day up 2.3%, and Shopify was up 1.4%.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Going Into 2023 After Nike's Report?

    In this video, I will talk about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), specifically some new price targets from analysts and news about AWS. I'll also go over the crucial Nike (NYSE: NKE) second-quarter earnings and what they could mean for the rest of retail as we head into 2023.

  • War of Words Between Elon Musk and a Tesla Investor

    This is unheard of in the Tesla community: Critics fired against Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer, considered the architect of the electric revolution in the automotive industry. Until now, the billionaire has been revered by investors and fans of the company, who embrace his vision for Tesla and generally support all of his wildest endeavors. Musk has helped Tesla, founded in 2003, avoid bankruptcy on several occasions and most recently in 2018 and 2019.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming -- 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Bear markets are tough, and this year, all three major indexes dipped into bear territory. Investors love these periods of gains because bull markets can significantly grow the value of a portfolio. There are two reasons to love Target (NYSE: TGT) in tough times and in easier ones.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 59% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This industry-leading SaaS platform has been taken down by the bear market, but this too shall pass.

  • Carnival Beats Earnings Estimates, but Fuel and Food Costs Soared

    Carnival shares were rising Wednesday after the cruise operator posted a narrower loss for its fiscal fourth quarter. Carnival (ticker: CCL) posted an adjusted loss of 85 cents a share on revenue of $3.84 billion, compared to the loss of $1.72 a share on revenue of $1.29 billion a year ago. “The momentum has continued into December, which bodes well for 2023 overall as more markets open for cruise travel, protocols continue to relax, our closer to home itineraries play out, our stepped-up advertising efforts pay dividends and our brands continue to hone all aspects of their revenue generating activities,” Chief Executive Josh Weinstein said in the release.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]