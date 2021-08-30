U.S. markets close in 3 hours

Remdesivir Market Size Worth USD 10,119.99 Million by 2027 at 31.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

Remdesivir Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Dosage (5mg, 10mg, 50mg, 100mg), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Drug Stores, others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remdesivir (COVID 19) Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Remdesivir Market Information by Dosage, Distribution Channel, Region Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to gain a USD 10,119.99 Million income by 2027 and register a growth of 31.2% in the duration of the forecast period.

Market Scope:

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug created by Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company. It is used primarily to treat COVID-19 disease, which appears to have a wide range of symptoms, from asymptomatic to severe respiratory failure. Fever, cough, and general myalgia are common symptoms at the start of an illness, with other symptoms being less common. It is given as an injection into a vein. The medicine has already reached phase 3 of clinical trials, and the world is hoping that it will prove to be a promising COVID 19 treatment. Recently, scientists at UC San Diego believe they have found a way to improve remdesivir, the only fully approved treatment for COVID-19, which is provided to about half of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States.

The researchers described laboratory tests that showed modified fragments of remdesivir outperformed the original drug in a new paper. The restructured compounds can be taken orally and converted into a pill, which has long been regarded as the "holy grail" of COVID treatment. Remdesivir, in its current form, must be administered intravenously.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10141

Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable companies in the remdesivir market are

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

  • Mylan (US)

  • Cipla (India)

  • Hetero Labs (India)

  • Jubilant Life Sciences (India)

Market Drivers:

Accelerating the use of the drug in a range of medical setups is estimated to add to the overall global development of the remdesivir market in the duration of the forecast period. The improvement in production facilities and upgradation of production volumes is estimated to enhance further the development of the market in the duration of the forecast period. Moreover, increased investment in product development and research is anticipated to further expand the development of the remdesivir market in the duration of the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

The presence of numerous substitutes for remdesivir (COVID 19) in the global market is expected to restrain the development potential of the worldwide remdesivir (COVID 19) market. The limited positive results associated with the drug are estimated to drive the expansion of the remdesivir market in the forthcoming period.

COVID 19 Analysis

According to studies, Remdesivir was found to be superior to placebo in shortening the time it took for adults to recover after being hospitalized with Covid-19 and showing signs of a lower respiratory tract infection. Hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 who were given a 5-day course of remdesivir had a statistically significantly better clinical status than those who were given standard treatment 11 days after starting therapy, but the difference was of uncertain clinical significance. The worldwide pandemic drove the biomedical community to act—to discover and develop antiviral therapies. The agent remdesivir, which has had a long and convoluted research route, is one potential therapeutic strategy now being explored in several clinical trials. Remdesivir is a nucleotide analogue prodrug that interferes with viral replication and was first tested in clinical trials during the Ebola outbreak.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (101 Pages) on Remdesivir (COVID 19): https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/remdesivir-market-10141

Market Segmentation

The remdesivir market is likely to be guided by the 100 mg dosage segment on a global scale in the dosage segment.

The hospitals segment is foreseen to lead the remdesivir market in the forecast period in the distribution channel segment. Remdesivir is only allowed to be distributed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized. Other viruses or infections are not allowed to be treated with it. This factor is estimated to drive the expansion of demand for the drug in different hospitals as the patient count rises globally.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10141

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the worldwide Remdesivir market. Because of the EMA's recommendation for Remdesivir usage in compassionate COVID-19 treatment, Europe is expected to see a significant increase in overall demand for Remdesivir throughout the projection period. Due to the widespread usage of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment in countries such as China and Japan, the Asia-Pacific Remdesivir market is expected to rise significantly. Due to an increase of COVID 19 cases, the Middle East and Africa are some of the fastest-growing Remdesivir markets. In India, the main drug regulatory agency, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), has issued a new medication safety notice, citing 44 medicine batches as failing to qualify fo r a random drug sample test in July, while one medicinal sample has been declared misbranded.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10141

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


