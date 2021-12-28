Remedy is making a co-op shooter with Tencent

Remedy Entertainment has added yet another project to its busy dance card. The studio is working with Tencent on a free-to-play co-op shooter codenamed Vanguard (no relation to the latest Call of Duty game).

The player vs. environment (PVE) title will bring "Remedy’s narrative expertise and action gameplay into an immersive multiplayer experience," the developer said. It's making the game for PC and consoles, but it'll probably be some time before Remedy offers a look at Vanguard, since it's still in the proof-of-concept stage.

Remedy will publish the game in most countries, though Tencent will localize and publish it in some Asian markets. The companies are co-financing Vanguard, which will be a live service game that's frequently updated. Remedy and Tencent will each pay their own publishing and operation costs, and they'll give each other a slice of revenue after they earn back what they shelled out on development.

In addition, Tencent will make and release a mobile version of Vanguard, which is Remedy’s original intellectual property. The Chinese conglomerate will cover the development and publishing costs, and it will share revenue with Remedy.

“Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts. We are building something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space, on top of Remedy’s strengths," Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said in a statement. "Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets."

Remedy has several other games on its slate. Back in June, it announced a co-op PVE game based on the terrific Control, as well as what sounds like a bigger-budget sequel. Earlier this month, the studio confirmed it's making Alan Wake 2, a sequel to the 2010 cult classic that Remedy re-released this year. The developer is also working on the single-player component of first-person shooter CrossfireX.

As for Tencent, the long-term partnership builds on a lengthy string of gaming deals the company has made in 2021. It has bought or taken a stake in more than 100 gaming-related businesses this year. Most recently, Tencent acquired Back 4 Blood maker Turtle Rock Studios.