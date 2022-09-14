U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

Remedy Health Media Appoints Steve Zatz as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Digital Health Veteran to Bring Strategic Vision and Long-Term Growth Focus

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Health Media ("Remedy" or "the Company"), a leading digital health platform serving patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers through a family of trusted digital brands, today announced the appointment of Steve Zatz, M.D., as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Company will conduct a process within the coming year to identify an individual who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer while Dr. Zatz continues in his role as Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Zatz succeeds Mike Cunnion, who has led the company for 14 years, during which Remedy has become one of the leading digital health and content platforms in the industry. Mr. Cunnion will continue to provide strategic guidance through his role on the Board of Directors.

"It has been a privilege to lead Remedy for the last 14 years, and I could not be prouder of the growth we have achieved, the team we have built and the countless patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals we have positively impacted, supported and empowered," said Mr. Cunnion. "Steve is a pioneer in the digital healthcare space, and I know that he will bring a unique perspective and tireless drive to expanding our audience and growing our commercial business."

Dr. Zatz is a long-time industry leader in the digital health sector. He spent more than 20 years at WebMD and held various senior positions, including President and CEO. Under his leadership, WebMD became the leading source of online information for consumers and healthcare professionals. Before joining WebMD, Dr. Zatz founded and ran US Quality Algorithms (USQA), a subsidiary of US Healthcare (now Aetna), and earlier served as CEO of Physicians' Online. He currently serves as a Director of Prognos Health.

"I've spent my career helping inform the decisions patients and healthcare professionals make in order to enhance patients' quality of life and outcomes. I greatly admire the impressive work that Mike has done to position Remedy for long-term success and am very excited to join a company that shares my mission and values," said Dr. Zatz. "Remedy has a unique portfolio of highly engaging brands that provide current, informative and inspiring content, and there are many exciting opportunities for continued growth across the business in today's digital health economy."

Dr. Zatz continued, "I look forward to working with the talented team at Remedy as we continue to expand the reach and impact of Remedy's leading digital brands."

Remedy Health Media board member Nick Amigone added, "Mike's efforts have provided the business with a remarkable foundation and numerous opportunities for continued growth, and I look forward to working with our Board of industry veterans and the Remedy leadership team to position the company to enter a new phase of growth."

About Remedy Health Media

Remedy Health Media is a leading digital platform that serves communities of patients, care partners and healthcare professionals through a family of trusted health brands that exist to remove barriers and inspire action towards better health. Remedy Health Media owns and operates HealthCentral, Patient Power, TheBody, PsyCom, EndocrineWeb, Practical Pain Management, Spine Universe, TheBodyPro, EndocrineWebPro, Oncology Business Review, PsycomPro, and SpineUniversePro.

