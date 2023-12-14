Remember Bamberger's and Two Guys? Sneak a peek at these historic NJ holiday ads

Cha-ching.

Yes, it is the season for magic and miracles. But for many revelers, this time of year conjures up something else: An urge to splurge — to give extravagantly and to spend foolishly. Retail experts predict that holiday sales in the U.S. will reach an obscene amount, as much as $966 billion, by the end of the month.

But what would that figure be without highly effective advertisements?

For decades, they have enticed consumers with clever expressions and prices that appear too good to be true.

In the spirit of making merry, this compilation of holiday-themed display ads celebrates a century of North Jersey shopaholics. All were published in The Record, founded as The Evening Record in Hackensack in 1895.

Advertisement by Hudson Bay Fur Co. of Manhattan, printed in the Bergen Evening Record in December 1925.

Hudson Bay Fur Co., Manhattan — 1925

This wool ain’t no bull.

Shoppers packed into railroad cars and trekked as far as 150 miles, at least, to get their mitts on the “exquisitely beautiful” marmot and muskrat pelts of this establishment.

The store was three blocks from the Flatiron Building, now a famous tourist magnet. For historical context, it was built 23 years before this ad was printed.

Advertisement by Hackensack-Harrison Co., printed in the Bergen Evening Record in December 1931.

Hackensack-Harrison Co., Hackensack — 1931

America was spiraling from an economic downturn of epic proportions.

Thankfully for consumers, this ad for a General Electric Co. refrigerator offered a sensible gift for the entire household — and with an affordable payment plan. It was published two years into the Great Depression.

Appliances of this type were more prevalent due to the introduction of Freon as a safe refrigerant.

Advertisement by Abelson's of Hackensack and Paterson, printed in the Bergen Evening Record in December 1942.

Abelson’s, Hackensack and Paterson — 1942

It had been a year since the Pearl Harbor Attack, and with the U.S. in the throes of war on two fronts, this ad was designed to appeal especially to military wives.

An onyx ring with two cutout initials in a solid gold setting made a “real Christmas Bargain,” it declared in fine print.

The ring cost $22.50. The Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator figured that the same piece of jewelry would fetch $408.80 in today’s market.

Advertisement by Bamberger's of Paramus, printed in the Bergen Evening Record in December 1959.

Bamberger’s, Paramus — 1959

What a thrill it must have been for lads to operate the miniature freight train featured here for an eye-popping value of $11.

It came with almost five dozen pieces, and tiny clouds billowed out of its smokestack just like a real locomotive. The set included 8½ feet of tracks.

This department store, by the way, was one of three original anchors at what is now Westfield Garden State Plaza. The mall opened two years before this ad was published.

Advertisement by Two Guys of Hackensack, printed in The Record in December 1964.

Two Guys, Hackensack — 1964

This 12-inch TV was well-endowed.

It not only came with a clear picture and sound, but a handle — in case it needed to be carried from room to room. Its predecessors were more like furniture.

Liquidation was the fate of this department store, part of a chain that originated in Harrison. It sold everything from groceries to appliances and hardware. The location advertised here was on Hackensack Avenue. The site is now occupied by a shopping center anchored by The Home Depot.

Advertisement by Pachinko Palace of Paramus, printed in The Record in December 1977.

Pachinko Palace, Paramus — 1977

On the cusp of the golden age of arcade games, this specialty shop catered to families looking for a diversion.

Its Briarwood pinball machine, listed here, cost $269.95. The unit of “commercial quality” was ideal for players at home, and it had regulation flippers and thumper bumpers.

After crunching the numbers, the inflation calculator spit out a hefty price for such a machine if sold this holiday season: $1,334.76.

Advertisement by Krug's of Bergenfield and Cliffside Park, printed in The Record in December 1982.

Krug’s, Bergenfield and Cliffside Park — 1982

Can someone please call the fashion police?

Corduroy coats and velour jogging suits were on sale at these stores, neither of which still exists. The retailer met the same demise as the style trends heralded in its ad.

The Bergenfield location, on North Washington Avenue, is now an adult day care center. A large commercial building, primarily with medical offices, stands where its sister outlet used to be on Anderson Avenue in Cliffside Park.

Advertisement by AirTouch Paging of Paramus, printed in The Record in December 1997.

AirTouch Paging, Paramus — 1997

The bold print in this ad screams 97 cents, but it seems that to get the devices to function properly, consumers were shelling out quite a bit more.

Beepers, like the Motorola model shown here, are not entirely extinct.

PagersDirect, a New Jersey-based company and one of the largest resellers of the devices in the nation, says there are 2 million in use and that they are most popular in hospitals.

Advertisement by The Wiz of Paramus and Wayne, printed in The Record in December 2000.

The Wiz, Paramus and Wayne — 2000

Before Pandora and Spotify made music listening a breeze, people had to go to one place to buy CDs and then, to a whole other place to purchase something that would play them.

Don’t believe it? All of this happened not too long ago as proven by this full-page spread, advertising “terrific savings” on stereo equipment.

Less than three years would go by before this well-known electronics company with multiple locations went kaput.

Advertisement by Third Space Medical of Ridgewood, printed in The Record in December 2019.

Third Space Medical, Ridgewood — 2019

The main thrust of this ad, published four years ago, was to encourage readers to indulge in all-important me time.

Nearly nine in 10 adults say something causes them stress during the holiday season, according to a recent study, the results of which were published by the D.C.-based American Psychological Association, the largest professional organization of psychologists in the country.

The alternative medicine promoted here, such as acupuncture and chiropractic, is intended to help patients melt their cares away.

