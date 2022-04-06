U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,497.50
    -22.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,404.00
    -146.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,719.00
    -109.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.40
    -10.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.92
    +0.96 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +3.60 (+19.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8000
    +0.2100 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,330.57
    -1,324.93 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,057.84
    -39.81 (-3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.21
    -44.51 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Remember those crypto Super Bowl ads? Here's why they still matter: Morning Brief

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DOGE-USD
  • COIN
  • BTC-USD
  • ETH-USD

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Brian Cheung, an anchor and reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

If you buy an advertisement during the Super Bowl, you will get millions of eyeballs. But some of those eyeballs will likely belong to federal regulators.

Which brings us to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Monday (yes, two months later), responding to the flurry of crypto ads from this year's game.

“Seeing these ads reminded me that, in the lead-up to the financial crisis, subprime lender AmeriQuest advertised in the Super Bowl. It went defunct in 2007,” Gensler said at a Penn Law event.

That is not a very flattering comparison from Gensler, Wall Street's top cop. [Fun fact: Gensler is a Ravens fan who once brokered a deal for the NFL’s television rights during his Goldman Sachs days.] Gensler later said he was considering a “number of projects” to better regulate the crypto space, such as segregating crypto trading platforms from market making functions.

In English: Cryptocurrency trading platforms like FTX and Coinbase (remember the Larry David and QR code Super Bowl ads?) could not do any side trading in the same tokens listed on their platforms. If users can buy bitcoin on a platform, that platform cannot take the other side of that trade itself.

Such a rule (which would take forever to implement) would not sink FTX, which raised funds earlier in the year at a firm valuation of about $32 billion.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX and FTX US, told Yahoo Finance Tuesday that the SEC is taking a “pretty compelling stance,” suggesting that crypto trading platforms would be just fine without simultaneously operating as a dealer.

“I don’t think I’m sort of a radical on this or a purist,” Bankman-Fried said.

The scale has already been built for the likes of FTX, which has attracted a large enough user base to be able to afford Super Bowl ads in the first place. Aside from the millions of dollars it cost the firm to create and air the ad, the company inked a $135 million, 19-year deal for the naming rights to the Miami Heat’s home arena.

This underscores the fact that cryptocurrency regulation is playing catch-up with technology that’s already reached the masses. For Gensler, the challenge lies in balancing regulation that protects investors without cracking the infrastructure that’s already been built.

Crypto exchanges acknowledge this too. FTX announced a “strategic investment” into IEX (of Michael Lewis’ “Flash Boys” fame) on Tuesday, which brings the regulatory expertise of IEX’s experience operating in the more mature world of equities trading.

“There are parts of the equities market, as a regulated market, that we think port over to digital assets,” IEX CEO Brad Katsuyama told Yahoo Finance. “And I think there are certain parts of the equity market structure you don’t want to replicate.”

So it looks like the expensive Super Bowl ads are doing what it’s supposed to do for these crypto companies: drawing attention and growing their user bases. But when the regulators come knocking, those same companies have to be ready to play ball.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended April 1 (-6.8% during prior week)

  • 2:00 p.m. ET: FOMC meeting minutes

Earnings

  • No notable reports scheduled for release

Politics

  • The heads of six major oil companies — including David Lawler of bp America (BP) and Michael Wirth of Chevron (CVX) - will testify before Congress starting at 10:30 a.m. ET for a highly-anticipated hearing to answer lawmaker questions on the high prices Americans are paying at the pump.

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to testify at 10:00 a.m. ET before the House Committee on Financial Serves for the “Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury” .

  • President Biden will address the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference today. Other speakers include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Top News

European stock markets muted ahead of Federal Reserve minutes [Yahoo Finance UK]

Musk refiles Twitter disclosure to show he’s an active investor [Bloomberg]

JetBlue offers $3.6 billion for Spirit in U.S. low-cost carrier battle [Reuters]

Brainard: Fed 'prepared to take stronger action' on inflation [Reuters]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

 

Cathie Wood's ARKK is worst-performing US equity fund in Q1 2022: Morningstar

Pete Buttigieg: Rhetoric from the truckers' convoy is ‘a few extreme voices’ who don’t speak for the industry

Why Biden is stuck on student-debt cancellation

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Here is Ray Dalio's inflation outlook, on a scale of 1 to 10

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio sends a warning on inflation, and rightfully so.

  • Why UiPath Stock Plunged 38% Last Month

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) took a dive last month as the growth stock was hit by the sell-off in the first half of March and then plunged at the end of the month when it reported earnings. Like other growth stocks, UiPath fell in the first half of March on concerns about rising interest rates, inflation, and a slowing economy as investors expect those factors to slow down economic growth and possibly cause a recession, but the earnings report was the biggest reason for the sharp decline. UiPath, a software company that specializes in robotic-process automation, also known as bots, said that revenue increased 39% to $289.7 million, ahead of estimates at $283.6 million.

  • Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

    Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Plunged 8% on Tuesday

    Shares of cryptocurrency giant Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) fell as much as 8% in trading on Tuesday after getting a downgrade from an analyst. Analysts at Mizuho Securities released a report that questioned Coinbase's move into the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace business and cut its price target from $220 per share to $190 per share. The basis of the report centers around Coinbase spending approximately $300 million, based on Mizuho's estimates, to build an NFT marketplace that should launch soon.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.