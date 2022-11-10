U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,866.75
    +106.35 (+6.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    +0.43 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    +45.60 (+2.66%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.46 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0216
    +0.0202 (+2.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0366 (+3.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5360
    -5.8740 (-4.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,953.06
    +1,761.39 (+10.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.26
    +39.98 (+10.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Remilk Selected to Present at COP27, Garnering Global Attention for Animal-Free Dairy

·2 min read

Precision fermentation in the spotlight as sustainable solution for the future of food

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cofounders Aviv Wolff and Ori Cohavi of Remilk, a global leader in the development and production of animal-free dairy, joined innovators, thought leaders and diplomats from around the globe at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt this week. The cofounders had an opportunity to showcase the transformative potential of Remilk's patented animal-free protein which enables the production of delicious and nutritious dairy products free of lactose, hormones and cholesterol, all without a single cow.

Aviv Wolff, CEO and cofounder of Remilk (a global leader in the development and production of animal-free dairy) speaks at COP27.
Aviv Wolff, CEO and cofounder of Remilk (a global leader in the development and production of animal-free dairy) speaks at COP27.

"It was inspiring and motivating to be engaged with other thought leaders and innovators at COP27, all of whom share a similar vision and hope as Remilk," said Aviv Wolff, CEO and cofounder of Remilk. "At Remilk, our mission is to harness growing consumer demand for products that nourish both people and planet, to completely transform the food industry as we know it. Our goals feel more achievable than ever."

Speaking at an opening event featuring leading entrepreneurs, Wolff talked about the role innovators and industry can play in helping reach climate goals. Wolff and Cohavi met with diplomats and thought leaders to discuss tangible and practical next steps to accelerate the use of food-tech to safeguard the future of food.

"Remilk is committed to reinventing the dairy industry in a kind, sustainable way. Eliminating the need for animals in our food system is the only way to supply our world's growing demand without destroying it in the process," said Ori Cohavi, CTO and cofounder.

Remilk, which recently announced a commercial agreement with Central Bottling Company (CBC Group) to sell consumer products is building the world's largest full-scale precision fermentation facility within The Symbiosis project, a pioneering sustainable industrial ecosystem, in Kalundborg, Denmark.

About REMILK

Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by CEO Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur behind several business and social initiatives, and CTO Ori Cohavi, PhD in Biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to improving life on earth by learning from nature, while preserving it. Remilk produces identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which requires a fraction of the Earth's resources compared to traditional dairy, while dramatically increasing efficiency in production, and, for the first time in history, eliminates the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutritional values. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

Media contact:
Barbara Marks, Barbara@seymourpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remilk-selected-to-present-at-cop27-garnering-global-attention-for-animal-free-dairy-301675025.html

SOURCE Remilk

Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRILLING AND NEW SEISMIC RESULTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces results of the Makandina 8-2 well, spudding of the Wisdom 5-1 well, results of the Phase 2 seismic program and a new Environmental Compliance Certificate for up to an additional 1500 kms of seismic.

  • Rocket Lab to launch first Electron mission from Virginia next month

    The company posted third-quarter revenue of $63.1 million, compared with $5.3 million a year ago, and shrunk its net loss to $34.6 million from a loss of $88 million.

  • Here's why the founder of lidar pioneer Velodyne's agrees with Elon Musk that the technology is a bad bet

    David Hall is the definition of a lidar expert. Here's why he thinks the company he founded and the bigger industry are doomed.

  • Who is Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX CEO who lost billions in crypto?

    The California native known as SBF never cared for school, has given millions to President Joe Biden and likes his Oreo cookies.

  • IBM launches its most powerful quantum computer with 433 qubits

    International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday said it launched its most powerful quantum computer to date called the Osprey, a 433-qubit machine that has three times the number of qubits than its Eagle machine announced last year. The number of qubits, or quantum bits, are an indication of the power of the quantum computer which uses quantum mechanics, although different quantum computer companies make different claims about the power of their qubits which can be created many different ways. Quantum computers are one day expected to speed up certain calculations millions of times faster than the fastest super computers today.

  • China’s New Megarocket Design Shows NASA’s SLS Is Already Obsolete

    Reusable rockets, whether large or small, are the future, and as a newly unveiled model of a Long March 9 launch vehicle suggests, Chinese rocket scientists are coming around to the idea.

  • Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

    A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. “Of course, the emotions come back, right?” said Michael Ciannilli, a NASA manager who confirmed the remnant's authenticity.

  • Intel's Cambridge-based accelerator kicks off with 10 startups

    After selecting Kendall Square as home for its first U.S. accelerator, Intel revealed the names of the startups that will take part in its 12-week program. Here's who the chipmaking giant picked.

  • Huge extragalactic structure found 'hiding' behind Milky Way

    Scientists have spotted what they describe as a “massive extragalactic structure” lurking behind our Milky Way galaxy.

  • Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

    A Northrop Grumman capsule delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station on Wednesday despite a jammed solar panel. Only one of the cargo ship’s two round solar panels opened following liftoff. Flight controllers tried in vain to open the stuck panel, but managed to draw enough power for the flight with just one.

  • Cygnus Freighter Reaches ISS With Only One Functioning Solar Array

    The S.S. Sally Ride has safely docked at the International Space Station following a nail-biting journey in which one of its two solar arrays failed to deploy.

  • NASA launches weather satellite, experimental heat shield

    Inflatable heat shield technology may offer a more efficient way to land astronauts on Mars.

  • Rare fossil of huge American lion found on just-uncovered sandbar in Mississippi River

    “I could tell from the teeth ... it was a fragment of a carnivore’s jaw.”

  • Divers discover piece of the space shuttle Challenger in Atlantic Ocean

    The space shuttle exploded just 73 seconds after launching from Cape Canaveral in Jan. 1986.

  • Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

    Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The mundane topic indicates that people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — and archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb. The comb was first excavated in 2016 at Tel Lachish, an archaeological site in southern Israel, but it was only late last year when a professor at Israel’s Hebrew University noticed the tiny words inscribed on it.

  • Hubble telescope reveals huge star's explosion in blow-by-blow detail

    About 11.5 billion years ago, a distant star roughly 530 times larger than our sun died in a cataclysmic explosion that blew its outer layers of gas into the surrounding cosmos, a supernova documented by astronomers in blow-by-blow detail. Researchers on Wednesday said NASA's Hubble Space Telescope managed to capture three separate images spanning a period of eight days starting just hours after the detonation - an achievement even more noteworthy considering how long ago and far away it occurred. The images were discovered in a review of Hubble observation archival data from 2010, according to astronomer Wenlei Chen, a University of Minnesota postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

  • What U.N. scientists say about climate change

    STORY: (Antonio Guterres) “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” (GFX: What U.N. scientists say about climate change)The U.N. climate science agency has been carrying out research into global warming for decades. Here are some key takeaways from the latest reports.(GFX: HUMANS ARE TO BLAME)Humans are unequivocally to blame for rising temperatures.That’s according to the 2021 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – IPCC."It is indisputable that human activities are causing climate change and making extreme weather events more frequent and severe.”For the first time, the report's authors called for urgent action to curb methane. Until now, the IPCC had focused on carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas.(GFX: PREPARE FOR EXTREME WEATHER)In February 2022, the U.N. climate panel released another seminal report on how the world should prepare for a warmer world.It urged countries to adapt to impacts including more frequent heatwaves, stronger storms and higher sea levels.It also made clear that different regions face different risks.And millions of people face poverty and food insecurity in the coming years, as climate change hits crops and water supplies and threatens to disrupt trade and labor markets."We must take bold alternative action today to secure tomorrow. Fafetai Lasi, Tuvalu." (GFX: INDIVIDUAL ACTION MATTERS)Another major report highlighted – for the first time – the need for action at the individual level. Published in April 2022, it called on governments to agree policies to change consumer and transportation habits to encourage less waste.The scientists also warned that only drastic emissions cuts in the next few decades would prevent warming from spiralling out of control.It said energy transition to renewable sources and clean-burning fuels is moving too slowly,and that climate change is threatening economic growth.(Antonio Guterres) “Some government and business leaders are saying one thing – but doing another. Simply put, they are lying.”

  • Believing COVID conspiracy theories is a ‘gateway’ to other bizarre beliefs

    Most of us know people who believe COVID-19 conspiracy theories: that the pandemic’s severity was exaggerated, or it was deliberately released for sinister reasons.

  • Newly found ‘Hulk’ planet is 10 times the mass of Earth and has a hellish atmosphere

    It’s higher gravity would make you weigh three times your Earth weight.

  • Webb Telescope Brings a Once-Fuzzy Galaxy Into Focus

    Side-by-side shots of the the dwarf galaxy Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte, taken by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and the Webb Space Telescope, reveal the impressive resolution offered by the newer telescope.