U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.19
    -2.14 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,793.31
    -29.11 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,453.91
    +5.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.82
    +3.63 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.63
    +0.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.10
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4850
    +0.0370 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3570
    +0.4510 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,041.84
    -651.99 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.07
    +7.25 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

REMINDER - 30 Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum September 21, 2022 in New York City

Capital Link
·5 min read
Capital Link
Capital Link

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from 30 shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 14th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with Nasdaq, NYSE, and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:

  • To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.

  • To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors only. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER

  • Mrs. Karrie Trauth, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Shipping & Maritime
    Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies. To register please go to the link below:
https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022NYmaritime/agenda.html

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

  • Dry Bulk

  • Containers

  • Offshore Wind

  • LNG

  • LPG

  • Product Tankers

  • Crude Tankers

  • Analyst Panel

INDUSTRY TOPICS: ADDRESS

  • 1x1 Discussion with Semiramis Paliou, CEO Of Diana Shipping

  • Global Commerce & Global Supply Chain Challenges

  • The Evolving Landscape Of Ship Finance

  • M&A And Industry Consolidation

  • Energy Transition & Shipping

  • Update On U.S. Sanctions

  • Economics & Implementations of the Russian Oil Price Cap

PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES – 30 COMPANIES

  • Ardmore Shipping Corporation

  • BW LPG

  • D'Amico International Shipping

  • Dorian LPG Ltd.(NYSE:LPG)

  • Diana Shipping

  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

  • Eneti Inc.

  • Eurodry Ltd.

  • Euroseas Ltd.

  • Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

  • GasLog Partners LP

  • Genco Shipping & Trading

  • GMS

  • Hafnia

  • International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

  • MSC Group

  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

  • Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

  • Oldendorff Carriers

  • Overseas Shipholding Group

  • Ridgebury Tankers

  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

  • Seamax Capital Management

  • Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited

  • Star Bulk Carriers

  • Teekay Tankers

  • TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

  • Wan Hai Lines

TARGET AUDIENCE
The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • The Port Authority of NY & NJ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV
GLOBAL SPONSORS: Ascension Finance • Citi • Lloyd’s Register • Reed Smith • RMK • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: American P&I Club • Berenberg • CIT • Clarksons Securities • GMS • MAXIM Group • Oceanis • Seward & Kissel LLP • VedderPrice • TUFTON • ZeroNorth SA
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eneti Inc. • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Grindrod Shipping • Flott Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading • Global Ship Lease • International Seaways • Navigator Holdings • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • Taylor Maritime Investments • TORM
SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: DNB
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: NYMAR • The Maritime Association of the Port of New York • The Mission to Seafarers • The International Propeller Club
MEDIA PARTNERS: Athens – Macedonian News Agency All About Shipping Co UK • Actualidad Maritima • Baird • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Maritime Reporter • New Greek Television • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022NYmaritime/agenda.html
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.


Recommended Stories

  • Investors Could Be Concerned With Tsakos Energy Navigation's (NYSE:TNP) Returns On Capital

    What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Businesses in decline often have...

  • Vaccine stocks Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax slide after Biden says pandemic is over

    Stocks of the three key vaccine makers fell sharply Monday, after President Joe Biden said the pandemic is over, in an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday. Moderna Inc. fell 9.2%, Pfizer Inc. was down 1.7% and its German partner BioNTech SE was down 8.4%. Novavax Inc. , which had its protein-based vaccine authorized in July, was last down 9%. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF was down 2.2%.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.

  • Why Coinbase, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Fell Today

    Interest rate concerns led to a risk-off mode, which disproportionally affects growth-oriented fintech stocks in several different ways.

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.

  • Redditors are Buying AMD and 9 Other Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss AMD and 9 other stocks that Redditors are buying on the dip. If you want to read about some stocks popular on Reddit, go directly to Redditors are Buying AMD and 4 Other Stocks on the Dip. The rise in popularity of online investment forums over the past few years […]

  • This Might Be Intel's Biggest Problem

    In this video, I will be talking about what might be Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) biggest problem in the coming years. The stock is down 45% year to date, but the company is not becoming that much cheaper since the fundamentals are also deteriorating.

  • Here's Why Wix Stock Popped Today

    One activist investor is accumulating shares in what it believes to be a compelling upside situation.

  • Here's Why Purple Innovation Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of mattress company Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) skyrocketed on Monday after the company confirmed that it has received an official buyout offer. As of noon ET, Purple stock was up a whopping 42% and some pundits believe it could shoot higher still. For nearly all of Purple's history as a public company, the stock has been well above this buyout bid, and after a strong rise during the pandemic's first year briefly traded above $40 per share in early 2021.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy During Recessions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy during recessions. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy during recessions, go directly to 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy During Recessions. Over the past few weeks, there had been renewed optimism on Wall Street that the central bank would succeed […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Buy I Bonds Now at 9.6%. A New Rate Comes in November.

    One of the best current deals in the bond market—Treasury Series I savings bonds—is likely to get less attractive in November when a new rate on the popular investments is set. Individual investors may want to snap up the inflation-linked I bonds before the end of October to get the current 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. The new rate, applying to bonds purchased in November, is likely to be closer to 6%, Barron’s estimates, based on the formula used by the U.S. Treasury to calculate the semiannual rate.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    If you follow the moves of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, you're likely to pick up stocks for a good price. Buffett goes for stocks that trade for much less than their intrinsic value. This is part of the strategy that's helped Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, to report a compounded annual gain of more than 20% over the past 56 years.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Upstart vs. Pagaya

    These two companies have similar business models but showed very different pictures in the second quarter.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)?

    Let's talk about the popular International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ). The company's shares saw...

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.