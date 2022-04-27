U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

REMINDER/Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Supremex Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • SUMXF
Supremex Inc
Supremex Inc

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will hold it’s annual meeting of shareholders on April 28, 2022 at 11:00am, virtually via live webcast at https://meetnow.global/MPCW4VT.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and three manufacturing facilities in the United States employing approximately 825 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Contact:
Mary Chronopoulos
Chief Financial Officer
investors@supremex.com
514 595-0555, extension 2316


